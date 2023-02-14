Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The race for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tightened up in the last week and a half. Purdue absorbed losses at Indiana and Northwestern, while Alabama and Houston continued to pile up victories. The Boilermakers, Crimson Tide and Cougars account for a clear-cut top three — at least for now.

Alabama (22-3, 12-0 SEC) has won 13 of 14 since a mid-December loss to Gonzaga, and sometimes done it in astounding fashion. It drilled 20 three-pointers in a 106-66 rout of LSU last month, then knocked down 19 while pounding Vanderbilt, 100-44, on Jan. 31. That began a string of three consecutive games with at least 13 made threes.

If the Crimson Tide is scorching from the outside and playing its typical defense — which ranks first in opponents’ two-point percentage and second in opponents’ three-point percentage — it might be the toughest of outs. But what are the chances a team shoots that well in six consecutive postseason games?

That’s why Houston (23-2, 11-1 American Athletic) remains such an intriguing team as it plows its way through overmatched conference foes. The Cougars are nearly as stingy on a per-possession basis as Alabama (though they weren’t in a 71-65 loss to the Crimson Tide on Dec. 10) and not as reliant on outside shooting.

If the season ended today, Alabama would probably get the nod as the top overall seed. It has the head-to-head victory, has piled up a better set of victories and is ranked in the top three in all six metrics on the NCAA’s team sheets (Houston is in the top five of all of them).

Purdue (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) would be right there on the top line as well. But with four weeks remaining before Selection Sunday, the field is probably chasing Brandon Miller and the Crimson Tide.

Last four included: West Virginia, New Mexico, Mississippi State, North Carolina First four on the outside: Kentucky, Oregon, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech Next four on the outside: Clemson, Arizona State, Michigan, Wake Forest Moving in: Howard, Kent State, Mississippi State, UNC Asheville, Yale Moving out: Akron, Kentucky, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Princeton, Radford Conference call: Big Ten (8), Big 12 (8), SEÇ (7), ACC (6), Big East (5), Mountain West (4), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2) Bracket projection: South vs. West; Midwest vs. East NCAA women's tournament bracketology: LSU has work to do to get a 1-seed

About the only good thing missing from Maryland's rock-solid profile is an upper Quadrant 1 victory (top 15 at home, top 25 on a neutral court or top 40 on the road). The Terrapins have a shot at one Thursday with Purdue paying a visit. … VCU's loss to Dayton last week might have sealed the Atlantic 10's fate as a one-bid league. VCU and Dayton are the only two A-10 teams in the top 100 of the NET, and they've combined for zero Quadrant 1 victories. Hakim Hart is great late as the Terps find their way past Penn State While we're nitpicking résumés, the one thing Marquette could use is a victory away from Milwaukee against a likely NCAA tournament team. It's hardly a prerequisite for the Golden Eagles to earn a high seed; they're 6-4 in true road games, with the best victory coming at Seton Hall. … A tip of the hat to Kevin Keatts and North Carolina State, which has handled every bit of business it should have and one or two games it arguably shouldn't have this season. The Wolfpack pounded Boston College, 92-62, on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, a place many others have struggled this year.

Oklahoma State has won five in a row and seven of its last eight, including a sweep of Iowa State in that stretch. The Cowboys can't afford a collapse, but they're in much better shape than a month ago when they were 9-8. … San Diego State just secured its sixth consecutive 20-win season and 17th in the last 18 seasons. The Aztecs are well on their way to wearing a home jersey in the first round. … Creighton won at Seton Hall and then outlasted Connecticut in a low-possession slugfest last week to extend its winning streak to eight. The Bluejays have climbed out of the hole created by a six-game skid, and their seeding is getting closer to what many projected for them before the season. … Sunday's defeat of Purdue was huge for Northwestern, but the Wildcats' schedule does them no favors. Only one of their remaining six games (Penn State on March 1) is against a team under .500 in the Big Ten. There's still work to do in Evanston.

Michigan State just won consecutive games for the first time in a month, and the Spartans should run their streak to three with Minnesota visiting East Lansing on Wednesday. Barring a tailspin, Tom Izzo's team looks like it is in increasingly solid shape for another NCAA tournament berth. … New Mexico has just about run out of grace from its nonconference run. The Lobos lost Friday at Air Force without Jaelen House and could use him back pronto. … Tennessee is coming off back-to-back buzzer-beating losses (to Vanderbilt and Missouri) and now has Alabama coming to town. It certainly is an opportunity to turn things around in a big way. … Iowa's seven Quadrant 1 victories are more than any Big Ten team other than Purdue (nine). The only other teams with more entering Tuesday were Kansas (11), Texas (nine) and Baylor (nine). NCAA women's tournament bracketology: LSU has work to do to get a 1-seed

Results-based metrics are kinder to Florida Atlantic than predictive ones, though that's to be expected for a 24-2 team. The Owls will be an interesting seeding case study, especially if they win out (including the Conference USA tournament) and get to 32-2. … St. Mary's took a loss to Loyola Marymount, but the Gaels remain in solid shape for a No. 4 or No. 5 seed. Unlike FAU, St. Mary's fares well in both results-based and predictive measures. … You can throw the records out when future Big Ten foes Rutgers and Southern California get together in any sport. … Missouri has won five of six, including Saturday's victory at Tennessee, to get ever closer to at-large lock territory. The Tigers face Auburn (Tuesday on the road) and Texas A&M (Saturday at home) this week.