This free agent class already looks fairly suspect, and once at least a half dozen top players are prevented by a tag designation from fully entering the marketplace, the talent pool will be even shallower. That makes it a tough year to try to solve your problems on the open market, and as the cap gets back to soaring at its pre-covid rates, more smart teams will continue to reinvest in their own talented players well before they hit the market, keeping others from ever getting a shot at them. Couple that with a growing trend of young, aggressive general managers willing to make the kind of blockbuster trades that past generations of front offices frowned upon, and even fewer disgruntled or underpaid superstars get to the market. Instead, they are dealt someplace where an owner is willing to do whatever it takes, with Deshaun Watson being the most egregious example .

The business of the NFL is about to get cranking. Believe it or not, in roughly a week teams can begin slapping franchise tags on worthy players, the opening stanza in the league’s transaction season that will keep us enthralled through the draft, deep into the spring.

Teams have until March 7 to apply a tag, which dovetails with the end of the scouting combine — where trade talk and free agent chatter reach critical mass. The deadline also butts up against the start of the league year and full-throated free agency next month. It’s a time for action, and decisions teams make regarding the tag will have a massive trickle-down impact on the overall quality of the market — and should also set the stage for at least one blockbuster trade. That doesn’t mean that no one can sign a player in the interim — we were among the first to tell you of Derek Carr’s imminent exit from Vegas, and once he’s cut this week the Jets and Saints will be among those looking to snap him up. But for the most part, the next wave of meaningful NFL transactions will involve players getting tagged — or being granted their freedom to hit the market.