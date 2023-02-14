Teams have until March 7 to apply a tag, which dovetails with the end of the scouting combine — where trade talk and free agent chatter reach critical mass. The deadline also butts up against the start of the league year and full-throated free agency next month. It’s a time for action, and decisions teams make regarding the tag will have a massive trickle-down impact on the overall quality of the market — and should also set the stage for at least one blockbuster trade. That doesn’t mean that no one can sign a player in the interim — we were among the first to tell you of Derek Carr’s imminent exit from Vegas, and once he’s cut this week the Jets and Saints will be among those looking to snap him up. But for the most part, the next wave of meaningful NFL transactions will involve players getting tagged — or being granted their freedom to hit the market.
Of all the potential candidates for a tag of some sort — exclusive franchise tag, nonexclusive or transition — here are the players most likely to get tagged by their current teams, based on my recent conversations with personnel executives around the league:
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
This is a lock, and while some personnel guys argued that putting him on the cheaper, nonexclusive tag (worth $32 million rather than $44 million) would better foster a trade and help his next team negotiate a deal, I don’t think the Ravens can afford potentially not matching an offer sheet and having him walk for just two first-round picks in return. They need to control the process through the exclusive tag, to maximize their potential return for such a generational player. Multiple executives continue to point to the Atlanta Falcons as the most aggressive potential suitor (“I think it’s Atlanta,” said one GM, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he isn’t permitted to speak freely about other teams’ rosters), while the odds of the Ravens and Jackson working out a long-term deal by March 7 seem between slim and none.
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Jones made great strides at quarterback under rookie coach Brian Daboll, the NFL’s coach of the year; the Giants have a cheap payroll; and $32 million for the kind of production they got last season, including a playoff victory, is a bargain for a QB still with this much upside. “They can’t let him walk,” the GM said. Yes, tagging Jones means they can’t tag running back Saquon Barkley, but I don’t think that would give them pause and they can also afford to match whatever the market offers for the RB.
Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs
His pass protection suffered at times, for sure, but the Chiefs were offering the former Pro Bowl left tackle around $23 million last offseason, which he misguidedly turned down. Tagging him again this year on a 20 percent raise from his 2022 salary comes out to just under $20 million. That’s still a relative bargain, and it would bring Brown’s three-year compensation with Kansas City — all his prime years — to just $40 million total, or a total steal at $13.3 million per season since fleecing the Ravens in a trade. (Baltimore landed Odafe Oweh, a total bust so far, with Kansas City’s’s late first-round 2021 pick, while the Chiefs used Baltimore’s late second-round pick that year on stud off-ball linebacker and Super Bowl hero Nick Bolton.) The Chiefs "probably like him more than a lot of other teams do,” said one personnel exec, who thinks Brown stays in Kansas City.
Daron Payne, Washington Commanders
They have tried to build a bully by investing heavily in their defensive line, and it would be difficult to let an interior defender this disruptive leave after his rookie deal. Can they afford to give everyone along that line a long-term extension? No. But the days of Daniel Snyder paying everyone have long been over, the payroll is not robust, this is a foundational piece and a $19 million price tag shouldn’t be giving anyone sticker shock.
Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
They have a lot of mouths to feed and already a lot of money committed to top players, but it’s Super Bowl or bust for Buffalo. The linebacker tag is way too high to hang on Tremaine Edmunds (nearly $21 million), but bringing back this playmaker on the back end feels pretty essential with all the elite young quarterbacks in the AFC. Ideally, Poyer wouldn’t have to play on that $14.5 million cap number all season — they need to spread that money around — but they’d have until mid-July to work out an extension after a tag, and GM Brandon Beane is a dealmaker.
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
I still see this being Aaron Rodgers’s landing spot. He’s going to want a running game and lots of playmakers around him, and Jacobs was one of the Raiders’ pieces that did fit Josh McDaniels’s offense. One year at $10 million is no big deal, and there’s a good chance they could work out something long-term by the July deadline if they apply the tag. The market for running backs is rarely great.
Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
Yes, he’s not really a tight end, but you can save a lot of cash and cap space by tagging him as one. The Jaguars have plenty of pass catchers already coming back next year and they’re adding Calvin Ridley. But one-year, $11.4 million isn’t crazy for Engram, who became a vital default for Trevor Lawrence and finally seemed at home in a locker room and offense. (Also, the Jags +2800 to win the Super Bowl is a sneaky little value play. I expect them to keep spending this offseason.)
Others receiving votes
Geno Smith on a transition tag would make some sense, but the Seahawks really want to get something done longer-term with him and he is all-in about staying in Seattle. I’m betting on them striking a deal before the March 7 deadline. … Running back Tony Pollard was a prime candidate pre-injury for the Cowboys, and some would argue for tagging tight end Dalton Schultz, but this TE draft class looks really special. … With the Bengals about to launch into negotiations on a megadeal with Joe Burrow, the executives I spoke to think tagging star safety Jessie Bates a second straight year is a no-go. Cincinnati already drafted his replacement, Dax Hill, at the end of the first round last year in preparation for this day.