Colts hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their coach

The Indianapolis Colts’ long and extensive search for a new head coach ended Tuesday when they officially hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The Colts announced the hire and said they would introduce Steichen at a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The emergence of Steichen, 37, as the Colts’ front-runner became apparent Sunday morning, ahead of the Eagles’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles’ offensive performance in their 38-35 defeat did nothing to hurt Steichen’s status, as quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and ran for three touchdowns.

Steichen traveled to Indianapolis on Monday, and the two sides were able to complete an agreement on a contract.

We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/xZJXgfavFY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

The Eagles could lose both their coordinators in the aftermath of their Super Bowl loss. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is among the final remaining candidates for the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy.

The Colts conducted an extensive search in which they interviewed more than a dozen candidates. They included Jeff Saturday, the team’s former center who was appointed interim coach after owner Jim Irsay fired Reich in November. Reich also was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator when the Colts hired him in 2018 following Philadelphia’s Super Bowl triumph; in that hiring cycle, Josh McDaniels spurned Indianapolis at the last minute.

If Gannon gets the job in Arizona, the NFL’s diversity efforts will have produced disappointing results during this hiring cycle for head coaches, with Ryans the only Black coach hired thus far. He is one of three active Black head coaches in the NFL, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles.

The Eagles are expected to promote quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator to replace Steichen. He is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks and had been an offensive coordinator candidate for other NFL teams.

