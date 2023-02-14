South County gymnasts get consolation; Bullis freshman speeds to record

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Plagued by injuries throughout the year, the South County gymnastics team focused on getting healthy for the Occoquan regional tournament last week so it could qualify for states. Only the top team from each region reaches the state tournament, but individuals can qualify by posting one of the top three scores in each of the four events and the all-around competition. When Stallions Coach Julie Braden realized defending state champion Lake Braddock was likely to take the team title, her focus shifted to sophomore Alexia Zakaryan and senior Amore Howard qualifying individually.

Zakaryan topped the leader board on vault with an impressive 9.875, and Howard nabbed first place on floor at 9.5. Those scores sent them to states even though South County finished second in the team standings.

“We’re very good at peaking at the right time,” Braden said with a laugh.

The top event scores propelled Zakaryan and Howard to finish third and fourth in the all-around; Zakaryan just missed the cut for the state tournament.

While disappointed in the outcome of the all-around, Zakaryan is happy to return to Saturday’s state tournament at Lightridge High in Aldie to compete in vault and to cheer on Howard when she competes on floor. The team competition is Friday.

— Hayley Salvatore

Indoor track and field

In his first high school track season, Bullis freshman Quincy Wilson has shattered state records and entered the national spotlight.

At the Millrose Games on Saturday in New York, Wilson competed in the boys’ 600-meter run, one of the longest distances he has attempted this season.

Building off his experience as a 55-meter sprinter, Wilson focused on nailing a strong start to take — and hold — the lead. But because he was still recovering from a two-week sick leave, the real test came during the final 200 meters, when his opponents were gaining ground.

“I could feel them, and I could hear them behind me each step that I took,” Wilson said. “I knew that I had to put it into second gear and stay focused on my race strategy but also remember that they’re right behind me.”

That final push paid off. Wilson won in 1 minute 17.80 seconds, setting a meet record and the top time in the state. He also added another national freshman record to his impressive top times in the 300, 400 and 500.

Wilson’s showstopping runs have made him one of the top contenders in the middle-distance events at national championship meets next month, where he’s hoping to shave a few seconds off his times to cap his first season with a U.S. title.

— Aaron Credeur

Wrestling

When Battlefield won last year’s Cedar Run District title, Cooper Lockhart remembers telling his teammates: “Next year is our year. We have the people; we just have to put the time and effort in.”

Now the Bobcats’ captain, Lockhart won the 157-pound title at the Virginia Class 6 Region B meet Saturday at Woodbridge. The senior is one of 10 Bobcats who finished in the top four of their weight classes to advance to next weekend’s state championships in Virginia Beach. In the region meet, Battlefield blew away the field with 222 points to finish well in front of Woodbridge (153) and Colgan (110.5).

Lockhart, who will wrestle at Morgan State, took up the sport in sixth grade to get stronger for football. But during the linebacker’s freshman year at Battlefield, he realized how much he could prove in an individual sport such as wrestling, and he gravitated toward it.

“I was like: ‘I like this more. I’m actually good at this,’ ” he said. “I can go somewhere with this.” . . .

Landon’s James Hanley (113 pounds), Joel Brown (144) and Tiller Smith (215) won titles at Melee on the Metro on Saturday in Upper Marlboro, powering the Bears to 185.5 points in the first iteration of the meet since 2020. They finished second behind New Jersey’s St. Benedict’s Prep (211).

— Shane Connuck

Swimming

Last season, Jackson-Reed’s girls fell just shy of the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title — the Tigers finished second to School Without Walls. The Jackson-Reed girls saw the boys’ team celebrate a first-place finish, but they were unable to hoist a trophy of their own.

“From the moment they heard we got second last year, I don’t think they’ve forgotten about that,” Coach Callie Hyder said.

A year later, the girls got redemption. Jackson-Reed won the girls’ and boys’ titles Wednesday at Takoma Aquatic Center, pushing past the Penguins to sweep the meet.

Claire Yoder and Dana Crocker excelled for the girls, and Jack Reeves carried the boys to another title. The Tigers swarmed the pool deck as the meet concluded, huddling together as a group before exploding into raucous cheers as each team was announced as the champion.

The Tigers will host the D.C. State Athletic Association meet this Wednesday for the first time, and Hyder hopes the team’s DCIAA success translates.

“I’m excited for my swimmers to have come out on top last week and then quickly have to turn around and prove that they deserve to be there next week,” Hyder said.

— Noah Ferguson

