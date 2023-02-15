Alex Ovechkin announces death of his father, Mikhail

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mikhail Ovechkin, the father of the Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, has died. Alex Ovechkin, who took a leave of absence from the team Tuesday, announced his father’s death Wednesday on Instagram. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Today I lost my father,” Ovechkin wrote, according to a translation of the social media post. “I thank everyone for their support, but I ask you to be understanding and not disturb my family at such a difficult time for us! Thank you.”

Mikhail Ovechkin had been a constant fixture in his son’s career — a presence at both practices when Alex Ovechkin was growing up and at many of the milestones of his 18-year NHL career, although Mikhail Ovechkin’s declining health in recent years kept him and his wife, Tatyana, from traveling to the United States from Russia. They instead streamed Capitals games from their home in Moscow, which over the years housed a shrine of memorabilia celebrating their son’s accomplishments.

While Mikhail Ovechkin was unable to watch the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in person in 2018, his son brought the trophy home to Russia to share it with his parents. Alex Ovechkin honored his father in other ways; Mikhail had played professional soccer for FC Dynamo Moscow — which led his son to sign a one-match deal with the club last year and wear his father’s No. 3 uniform.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday that Ovechkin would not be with the team for the “foreseeable future.” Washington hosts Florida on Thursday night and will play at Carolina in an outdoor game Saturday.

