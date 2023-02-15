Chiefs and their fans celebrate second Super Bowl win in four years

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas City Chiefs fans didn’t have to wait too long for their team’s second Super Bowl victory in four years, but that didn’t stop some from lining up before 6 a.m. to secure prime real estate for Wednesday’s championship parade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When it began around noon local time, they were greeted by Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, team owner Clark Hunt and star players riding in double-decker buses, before the riders promptly left those buses to high-five fans, dance, play catch and show off the Lombardi Trophy, captured Sunday night in a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch: Derrick Nnadi takes the Lombardi trophy to Chiefs Kingdom during the Super Bowl LVII parade. pic.twitter.com/UABvJqTew7 — KMBC (@kmbc) February 15, 2023

Local outlets reported that hundreds of thousands of people attended the parade, which concluded with a rally at Kansas City’s Union Station. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won his second Super Bowl MVP award, handed the Lombardi Trophy to a fan on the street. Later, when he took the stage at the rally, Mahomes thanked fans and told them that “this is just the beginning.”

“Before we started this season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding,” Mahomes said. “Im’a be honest with you, I don’t know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year we’re world champs.”

I think this is more people than three years ago pic.twitter.com/2qT0547l29 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) February 15, 2023

Reid, defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Nick Bolton also took to the stage to thank fans and team officials. Jones encouraged the crowd to chant, “Run it back.” Tight end Travis Kelce, donning a glitzy chain with an emblem resembling a Bud Light can, insisted the Chiefs are underdogs intent on winning more titles.

“The haters were saying the Chiefs were done,” he said, later adding, “Everybody’s asking if this is a dynasty. It’s been a dynasty. Y’all just say know this s--- until now. Believe that s---, feel that s--- and it’s Chiefs kingdom forever baby, we love y’all.”

Travis Kelce, as usual, had the last word at the parade today. Good times were had! pic.twitter.com/lmJuLXQlxa — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 15, 2023

