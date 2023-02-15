Gonzaga, National Cathedral claim DCSAA swim titles

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Four days before the D.C. State Athletic Association swimming championships, Gonzaga’s boys finished runner-up to Churchill at Metros for the second straight year. His team was crestfallen, so Coach Brian Kilner huddled his team on deck at Germantown Indoor Pool before the swimmers walked to the locker room. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Let’s go win a state championship on Wednesday,” Kilner said as he wrapped up his speech.

Four days later, the Falcons ended their season as state champions at Takoma Aquatic Center. Gonzaga cruised to a 461-point finish, outpacing second-place St. Albans (410). Gonzaga came in second at DCSAAs last season to St. Albans after not swimming many of their top athletes, opting to give their less-experienced swimmers a chance to shine.

This year, Gonzaga’s top talent was in the water — albeit in races they wouldn’t typically swim. Senior captain Aiden Bond, who won the 100 freestyle at Metros with a 45.43 time, swam just one individual event — a 200 freestyle race that he hadn’t swam all season.

“I made sure our lineup was good enough that we’d be able to win the meet,” Kilner said. “But otherwise, I just wanted the kids to have fun and swim in an event that they haven’t swum too much yet this year.”

Advertisement

Bond set the meet record with a 1:44.37 despite having no competition in the opening heat of the event, a mark that stood for just a few minutes until Maret’s Xavier Orlic edged him out for the title in the final heat with a 1:43.86.

Sophomore Palmer Bice, typically a distance freestyler for the Falcons, dropped six seconds in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:00.74. Junior Hank Holden picked up five places in the 50 freestyle, an event that he didn’t have the chance to shine in during previous meets.

“It gave us a great chance to showcase the depth we have on our team,” Kilner said.

Other notable meet performances included Georgetown Day junior Adriano Arioti’s 4:36.77 500 freestyle time, a mark that shattered last year’s meet record by over 25 seconds, and Kai Henrikson-Brandt’s 52.41 in the 100 backstroke.

NCS repeats

National Cathedral’s dominance over the girls’ side of the meet was evident from the very first event. The foursome of Keira Gutierrez, Katie Albert, Natalie Garre and Adele Muoio coasted to a 1:53.79 in the 200 medley relay, beating second-place Jackson-Reed by almost seven seconds.

Advertisement

Coach Rich Bettencourt’s team had no trouble defending its DCSAA crown with a 516.5-point finish, clear of second place Georgetown Visitation by 183.5 points.

“At the beginning of the year, [Bettencourt] gave a speech and explicitly mentioned that one of our goals this year was to get the banner again,” senior Helen Yingling said. “So it feels really good to be able to have done that.”

Garre and Gutierrez took the top two spots on the podium in the 100 backstroke, while junior Ellie Denney grabbed first in the 50 freestyle in the team’s win.

GiftOutline Gift Article