Twice during the classic sports comedy “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings,” about a fictional barnstorming Negro Leagues baseball team when the Major Leagues still refused Black men, Richard Pryor’s character tries to pass as another melanated ethnicity or race the majors might find more tolerable. The first time, Charlie Snow pretends to be Cuban. Near the film’s end, he shaves the sides of his head and claims he is a Native man. Neither ploy works.

I don’t know Bieniemy. I don’t know if he’ll be the next Mike Tomlin, who guided the Steelers to a Super Bowl trophy in just his second season and has yet, after 16 seasons, to have a losing campaign, or the next Marion Campbell. Look him up. Actually, don’t.

But I am absolutely certain that after all Bieniemy accomplished this season and his previous four directing Andy Reid’s offense, he deserves a chance at least to fail as a head coach. In his first season as Reid’s offensive coordinator, his side led the NFL in yards gained and points scored. He helped Patrick Mahomes became the second quarterback in NFL history behind Peyton Manning to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. Over the next four seasons, no team won more games, scored more points or gained more yards than Kansas City. Volunteered Reid to the football world in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s Super Bowl victory: “Eric Bieniemy was phenomenal.”

So what could possibly give league owners, team presidents and general managers cold feet on Bieniemy other than his skin color? Hygiene? Does he require an Amharic translator? None of the criticisms against him were prohibitive for White coaches in the same situation who went on to get head jobs — maybe even bomb at them, and then go on to get yet another. The Bieniemy case feels like one of those fair housing tests where a would-be Black renter or buyer and a hopeful White home seeker of the same means show up for the same property, but the hopeful Black home hunter is summarily and inexplicably dismissed. This is why one-time NFL head coach Brian Flores, who is Black, is suing the league for discrimination. Bieniemy should join the suit.

Take, for example, the criticism against Bieniemy that it is his offensive genius of a boss, Reid, who really calls the plays that Mahomes, their two-time Super Bowl MVP, turns into magic. Well, Doug Pederson, who is White, apprenticed as Reid’s offensive coordinator in Kansas City during the first half of the last decade, and Philadelphia didn’t see it as an impediment to hiring him as its head coach. Matt Nagy, also White, did the same later, and that was good enough for the Bears to recruit him to be their head man.

Reid and Bieniemy, who succeeded Nagy, watched Mahomes blossom into a wunderkind at quarterback. He proved Sunday in the Super Bowl that he is the standard-bearer of field generalship in the new, wide-open offensive NFL. Some wonder: Who wouldn’t be successful with such a generational talent?

Well, Josh McDaniels, who is White, not only was a barely 30-year-old offensive coordinator for arguably the greatest coach in NFL history in Bill Belichick, but was sketching plays for undoubtedly the greatest quarterback the game has seen in Tom Brady. But Denver didn’t discount that. It hired McDaniels as its head coach in 2009 at 32 years old, after three seasons riding in the back seat behind Belichick and Brady.

Not only that, but after McDaniels flopped with the Broncos, Belichick and Brady brought him back, returned some shine to his image with the glint of three more Lombardi trophies, and then Las Vegas decided to give him a second chance running the whole show. And he’s still not as aged as Bieniemy.

Then there is the character question. Bieniemy was arrested on a DUI 22 years ago as a coach with the University of Colorado program for which he starred. Nine years before that, he was banned from the campus after a woman working as a parking lot attendant said Bieniemy harassed her. And over 30 years ago as a running back at Colorado, Bieniemy was suspended a game after being charged for interfering with a firefighter at his mother’s house, got busted for speeding and driving with a suspended license and was charged with assault in a college bar fight.

I’m not sure what the statute of limitations is for the NFL, but it seems to be longer for Bieniemy than for, say, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel, who is White. In 2011 as a Kansas City linebacker and NFLPA Executive Committee member, Vrabel got arrested for theft at a casino. And before that, he was charged with assault during a bar fight when he was in college at Ohio State. But that didn’t stop the Titans from hiring Vrabel as their head coach.

It is now being suggested that for Bieniemy to get the biggest coach’s office in an NFL franchise’s building, he should fly the cocoon of success under Reid and go elsewhere as a coordinator to prove he isn’t just a cog in the wheel. One of the places said to be interested in his services is Washington. I’m not sure what is more insulting: arguing that a lateral move for Bieniemy from a Super Bowl champion would actually be beneficial for him, or having him consider showcasing his talent in the competitively challenged and organizationally malfunctioning franchise based in Ashburn, which would be unquestionably be a step down.

At this point, Bieniemy would be better served taking a year off. Changing his name. And coming back as Cablinasian.

