Michael Jordan celebrates 60th birthday with record Make-A-Wish donation

To mark his upcoming 60th birthday, Michael Jordan has bestowed a $10 million gift on the Make-A-Wish foundation. The organization said Wednesday it was the largest donation from an individual in its 43-year history. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Make-A-Wish, which aims to uplift and inspire children with critical illnesses, hailed Jordan for his long-standing involvement. Starting in 1989, the NBA great has become “one of the all-time most requested celebrity wish granters,” said the foundation, which named Jordan a Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan, who turns 60 on Friday, said in a statement. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

Make-A-Wish said Jordan’s donation will serve as the basis for an endowment to help fund the granting of wishes by children. According to the organization, a child older than 2½ and younger than 18 can qualify for its help if he or she has been diagnosed with “a progressive, degenerative or malignant condition that is placing the child’s life in jeopardy.” Children do not have to have a terminal illness to qualify, and many go on to lead healthy lives, per Make-A-Wish.

Jordan, now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, is regarded by many as the greatest player in NBA history. A five-time MVP and 14-time all-star, he won six championships with the Chicago Bulls in as many trips to the Finals, earning series MVP honors each time. Jordan also won defensive player of the year and rookie of the year awards to complement his 10 scoring titles — his 30.1 career scoring average is the highest in league annals — and he helped Team USA win two Olympic gold medals.

“Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court,” Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, said Wednesday in a statement, “but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community.

“Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift,” Jordan said, “than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

