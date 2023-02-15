Old friends and young risers highlight Nationals’ nonroster invites list

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Right-handed pitchers: Zach Brzykcy, Gerardo Carrillo, Anthony Castro, Alex Colomé, Hobie Harris, Chad Kuhl, Andrés Machado, Willy Peralta, Tommy Romero, Jackson Tetreault

Left-handed pitchers: Alberto Baldonado, Anthony Banda, Sean Doolittle, Evan Lee, Francisco Pérez

Catchers: Brady Lindsly, Drew Millas

Infielders: Matt Adams, Michael Chavis, Lucius Fox, Erik Mejia, Leonel Valera

Outfielders: Yasel Antuna, Travis Blankenhorn, Donovan Casey, Yadiel Hernandez, Derek Hill

Of these players, 13 were signed as minor league free agents over the winter. And of those 13 players, three — Doolittle, Adams, Pérez — have been with the organization before. The club’s first and catchers workout is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Doolittle, 36, is coming off a season-ending internal brace procedure in his left elbow. But he’s had a normal offseason and should have an inside track for an Opening Day roster spot. Pérez, a lefty who lacked control in 2022, will be part of his competition. Adams, 34, last surfaced playing Indy ball in Kansas City. He is a veteran of 10 major league seasons, parts of two of them with Washington. He was the backup first baseman for much of the title year in 2019.

In total, the Nationals will have 67 players in camp, including their entire 40-man roster. That means Jackson Rutledge, Jeremy De La Rosa, Jose Ferrer, Matt Cronin, Jake Irvin and Jake Alu will each have lockers on the major league side of the team’s facility. While none of them have debuted, they were all added to the 40-man in November so they couldn’t be taken by another club in the Rule 5 Draft. Other players from the system include Casey and Carrillo (acquired in the Max Scherzer-Trea Turner trade in 2021), Millas (acquired in the Yan Gomes-Josh Harrison trade that same year), Fox (claimed off waivers in December 2021), Antuna, Brzykcy and Lindsly.

For now, the Nationals chose to keep most of their top prospects on the minor league fields. Outfielder Robert Hassell III, acquired in the six-player package for Juan Soto and Josh Bell last July, had seemed like a candidate to crack big league camp. The 21-year-old ended 2022 with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators and had offseason surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand. James Wood, also part of the Soto trade and the club’s consensus top prospect, will also participate in minor league spring training. The 20-year-old, a 6-foot-7, power-hitting outfielder, finished the past year with the low Class A Fredericksburg Nationals. Cole Henry, a 23-year-old righty, was invited to major league camp in 2021. But after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last August, he’s expected to be eased back into action.

As has been the case since the teardown of 2021, young talent is more important than Washington’s immediate contributors. Sure, one camp storyline is whether Doolittle, Colomé or Harris, a newcomer, might round out the Opening Day bullpen — or if Washington can squeeze anything out of Kuhl, Chavis, Banda and so on. Similarly, Machado, one of the Nationals’ more effective relievers last season, feels deserving of another shot. But of the nonroster invitees, players such as Brzykcy, Antuna, Millas and Carrillo should get the most attention.

Brzykcy, 23, dominated for most of 2022 and finished with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. Antuna, 23 and once a top international signee, has struggled from the plate and was removed from the 40-man this winter. Millas, 25 and a switch-hitter, is a strong defender who could nudge his way into the catcher mix. Carrillo, 24, has missed a lot of time since joining Washington. Both he and Casey were designated for assignment last season, though they remained with the club and still have a chance — however fleeting — to stick.

