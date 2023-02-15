Kyle Kuzma is fresh and fierce in return to lineup as Wizards thump Portland

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PORTLAND — Kyle Kuzma missed the four games before Tuesday’s with a sprained left ankle, meaning he was unable to participate in Washington’s recent streak of flaming hot shooting. Count Tuesday as the makeup. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No one can outshine Damian Lillard on his home court, but Kuzma gave the seven-time all-star a run for his money in a 126-101 Wizards win. He returned to the court in a blaze of glory, drilling six three-pointers and accumulating 33 points in 36 minutes on 11-for-20 shooting in his first game since Feb. 4 all while spending most of his time on defense guarding Lillard or Anfernee Simons.

“I took some extra time [before returning], and I thought that was really, really worth it, for me to come out and play the type of game I did today feeling healthy,” Kuzma said. “It felt good.”

None of his buckets from beyond the arc was more thrilling than the third-quarter buzzer beater he launched from just before half court after taking two loping windup steps. That one was a makeup, too, after Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe lit up Moda Center with a ferocious, running, one-handed slam over the forward.

But Kuzma had the last laugh.

The Wizards shot above 50 percent from the field for the fourth game in a row, following Monday’s 60 percent effort in a loss to the Warriors with a 57 percent shooting performance and a win.

Kuzma had help from Kristaps Porzingis, who logged a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Bradley Beal, who had 19 points and four assists. Kendrick Nunn added 10 points off the bench in a slow-building victory that saw Washington (27-30) successfully tackle some of the issues that felled them both the night prior and in its loss to Portland earlier this month in which the Wizards surrendered a 20-point lead.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said his team successfully mixed defenses and made sharper adjustments on the fly.

“I thought it helped keep them off balance,” he said. “Much better connectivity than what we did in the first meeting, we tried some similar things and it didn’t work. So it was good to see it through.”

The Wizards shot well to start but once again made familiar mistakes, such as allowing Portland to corral three offensive rebounds before Lillard buried a three-pointer in the first quarter.

Washington shot 60.5 percent for the first half but led only 59-52 heading into the locker room thanks to 11 first-half turnovers and poor effort on the defensive glass — the Trail Blazers had seven offensive boards to the Wizards’ three through two quarters.

They righted the ship in the third quarter by going harder to the glass, taking better care of the basketball and defending successfully for stretches. Then Portland lost Simons, its second-leading scorer, at the end of the third with a right ankle sprain after a hard landing on Kuzma’s foot. Simons had 18 points.

“It’s just our attention to detail on that end,” Beal said. “We realized that this is how we’re going to win. We can’t win unless we get some stops, unless we shut some guys down and make some teams miss.”

Lillard led the Trail Blazers (28-30) with 39 points and 10 rebounds, but their defense could do nothing to slow the Wizards once Washington snapped to attention and cleaned up its lingering issues. Portland was frustrated enough with the officiating that both Coach Chauncey Bilups and Lillard earned technical fouls in the final four minutes of the game for talking back to the referees.

