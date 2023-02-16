Capitals, still without Alex Ovechkin, are outmuscled by Panthers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With grief still weighing on their shoulders, the Washington Capitals’ third line finally vented late in the second period Thursday against the Florida Panthers. They all barreled into the crease, desperate to score a goal and climb back into the game, but were met by a wall of opponents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After the whistle, Capitals veteran T.J. Oshie and Florida’s Ryan Lomberg wrestled to the boards, Oshie holding onto Lomberg’s leg, while a melee broke out around them. Oshie finally emerged from the scrum and exchanged more words with Florida players, his face bloodied and the Capital One Arena fans chanting his name.

Oshie and the rest of his teammates were still missing their captain, Alex Ovechkin, who missed his second straight game after the death of his father a day earlier. As the Capitals mourned that loss, they had vowed to earn a win for No. 8 — but they found only mounting frustration in a 6-3 defeat.

Washington scored two power play goals in the final seven minutes of the game to pull within a goal, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a third consecutive loss.

With six teams sitting within five points of one another in the Eastern Conference wild card standings, Washington entered the contest desperately seeking some traction — but continued to toil on a night when it struggled to generate offense and contain the heavy Panthers, who crowded the net with traffic and peppered Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (30 saves) with quality shot attempts from the onset.

Washington was already struggling to produce offense even with Ovechkin in the lineup — it had been held to two goals or less in seven of its previous eight games — and the power play had produced just four goals on its previous 40 trips.

It continued Thursday. The Capitals earned two extra-man opportunities in the first period, but came away with no shots on its first chance and missed another on its second when a shot by Dylan Strome was deflected just wide. It didn’t help going up against one of the best penalty kill units in the league — Florida had killed 90.5 percent of the penalties it had faced since Jan. 27 — or that the Capitals were facing one of the league’s best goaltenders in Sergei Bobrovsky (29 saves).

The Capitals had also struggled to contain shots from blue line for a second consecutive game — Carolina had scored all three of its goals from the point in a 3-2 win Tuesday — and Florida took advantage. As Florida worked the puck low to high in the middle of the first period, a Gustav Forsling snap shot from the left circle got through traffic to beat Kuemper for the game’s first goal. The Panthers seized a 2-0 lead less than two minutes into the second period after Marc Staal beat Keumper with a shot from the point.

Washington’s fourth line was arguably its best early, and even when the Capitals earned scoring chances, they went wayward. Center Lars Eller tried to muscle in a point-blank goal through a crowd with less than eight minutes left in the second period, but the puck squirted out and led to a Florida breakaway chance. Colin White used a backhand deke to beat Kuemper to make it 3-0. And after Strome had scored to whittle the lead to 3-1 later in the period, Washington came back with another rush and shot on goal — Martin Fehervary had a snap shot blocked — but Florida countered with a 2-on-1 as captain Aleksander Barkov faked a pass and deposited a wrister past Kuemper.

Washington finally broke its power play drought when Nicklas Backstrom scored to make it 4-2 with 7:04 remaining. The Capitals had another power play with just under three minutes left — it pulled Kuemper to create a 6-on-4 advantage — and Evgeny Kuznetsov flipped the puck into the net to trim the deficit to one goal. The Capitals hoped for a miracle in the final two minutes — but lost control of the puck in its own zone and Florida’s Anton Lundell finished an empty-netter with 1:21 left.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Moment of silence

The Capitals held a pregame moment of silence for Alex Ovechkin’s father, Mikhail, who died Wednesday at the age of 71. Alex Ovechkin remains away from the team after traveling back to Russia to attend to his family this week and is expected to miss the next several games.

Rest in Peace, Mikhail pic.twitter.com/BZ59qzo1b6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 16, 2023

Wilson, Dowd skate

Forward Tom Wilson and center Nic Dowd both took part in the Capitals morning skate Thursday morning. Both competed in drills after the skate — Dowd wore a noncontact uniform, while Wilson did not — taking another step toward returns from their respective lower body injuries.

“Every day right now is getting better,” Wilson said a day earlier. “Just gotta keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully I wake up one morning and feels okay to put in the skate and play a hockey game.”

McIlrath makes NHL return

Veteran defenseman Dylan McIlrath was called up from the Capitals’ AHL affiliate in Hershey, Pa., making his first appearance in an NHL game since 2019. The move was a reward for how McIlrath has captained the Bears this season — and at 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, the Capitals offered some heft against Florida’s heavy lineup.

“It’s unreal,” McIlrath said Thursday. “Being a guy that has spent most of his career in the minors, you never know when you’re going to have your last NHL game. So I just every moment in the NHL the best I can.”

