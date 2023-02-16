Family violence charge against ex-Texas coach Chris Beard is dismissed

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A felony domestic violence case against former Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard will not move forward, a Texas prosecutor said Wednesday, partly at the urging of the alleged victim. Jose Garza, the Travis County district attorney, said that “after a careful and thorough review of the evidence,” and considering the wishes of Beard’s fiancee, his office determined the third-degree felony charge of family violence could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

Beard was arrested Dec. 12 after Randi Trew called 911 and said Beard strangled, struck and bit her during an argument. She later said Beard had defended himself from her during the argument and that she never wanted him to be arrested and prosecuted.

“Everyone knows that Coach Beard has maintained his absolute innocence since the moment he was arrested,” Perry Minton, Beard’s attorney, told the Associated Press. “Additionally, this district attorney has a well-earned reputation for being very tough regarding domestic violence cases. The fact that Mr. Garza’s review resulted in this determination so quickly says a lot. We are very pleased.”

Garza defended his office’s record, saying it has gotten more than 1,000 convictions in family violence cases since 2021. “Our office takes all domestic abuse cases seriously to ensure justice for the victims,” he said. “In every case, we are obligated to evaluate the facts and evidence and do our best to reach an outcome that will keep the victim and our community safe.”

Beard was immediately suspended by the school and fired 23 days after his arrest under a standard clause in university agreements that allowed Texas to suspend or fire a person with cause for any behavior that is “unbecoming” or leads to a criminal charge “involving a felony, or any crime involving theft, dishonesty, or moral turpitude.”

On the day Beard was fired Jan. 5, Jim Davis, the university’s vice president of legal affairs, wrote in a letter to Minton that Beard engaged in “unacceptable behavior that makes him unfit to serve as head coach at our university.” Davis added that whether Beard ultimately faced charges would not determine whether his conduct had been unbecoming to the school.

At that time, Minton released a statement saying Beard was “crushed” he would not be coaching and accusing the university of conducting an inadequate investigation before deciding Beard’s future as coach.

“They proceeded to terminate Coach Beard without asking a single question of him or his fiancee,” Minton said then, adding that he believed the charges would be dropped.

“I am concerned that the University of Texas has made a terrible decision against the interest of the University, based on Twitter feeds and editorials — and not the facts concerning a truly innocent man. The University has violated their agreement with the coach, and we are devastated.”

Beard, 49, was in his second season as coach of the Longhorns, who were ranked sixth nationally at the time of his dismissal. His rise to within seconds of winning the 2019 national championship at Texas Tech made him a natural hire for his alma mater, which signed him in the spring of 2021 to a contract that was supposed to pay him around $5 million per year until 2028.

Media outlets do not typically identify alleged victims of sexual abuse or domestic violence, but Trew made a public statement Dec. 23 about the couple’s fight and Beard’s arrest, disputing several elements of the initial police account.

“As Chris’ fiancee and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event,” she said at the time. “I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time.”

Rodney Terry replaced Beard as interim coach, and Texas is again ranked sixth in the nation in the most recent Associated Press poll.

