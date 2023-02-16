D.C. United unveils cherry blossom-themed away uniforms

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Tidal Basin’s cherry blossoms are poised to flower early this spring amid unseasonably warm temperatures. But at the Audi Field club shop, peak bloom already has arrived. D.C. United unveiled a cherry blossom-themed away uniform Thursday for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons, a year after the Washington Nationals and Wizards announced their own jerseys inspired by the Yoshino cherry trees that have become synonymous with spring in the nation’s capital.

United’s new jersey, shorts and socks are white with black stripes and lettering, as well as a black-and-white rendering of the club’s badge. A design depicting cherry blossom branches in full bloom is emblazoned across the front of the shirt. A cherry blossom insignia is imprinted on the back collar, and the mantra “All are Welcome, All are United” also is featured on the jersey.

The Adidas uniforms are not connected to Nike’s collaboration with the Nationals and Wizards. The Athletic previously reported that United and Adidas had considered a cherry blossom jersey as far back as the 2019 season.

“The club advised about how important the cherry blossom trees are for Washington, the whole story around them, and their uniqueness,” the Adidas global design team said in a statement. “We all agreed this narrative would make sense for the community and went for it. The rest is a matter of design, where we tried multiple options to make an iconic football jersey, following Adidas seasonal creative direction without losing the connection to the story and the values of the club.”

Although United has been nicknamed “The Black and Red” since the club’s 1996 inaugural season and continues to don black uniforms at home, the cherry blossom jerseys mark the second straight departure from that color scheme for the team’s away uniforms. For the past two seasons, D.C. wore a marble jersey that featured a patriotic red, white and blue scheme and a pattern evoking the national monuments.

United’s latest jerseys fit within a wider trend in MLS toward themed uniforms. Over the past week, FC Dallas introduced a flame-patterned shirt in homage to the club’s former name, the Dallas Burn; FC Cincinnati added a water-patterned blue jersey that references the Ohio River; and the Seattle Sounders unveiled a dragon-patterned red shirt branded as the “Bruce Lee kit,” in honor of the late martial arts actor and former Seattle resident.

D.C. said its cherry blossom jersey is available for sale at its Audi Field club shop, on mlsstore.com and at league-partnered retail locations in the D.C. area. Demand may be high: In March, the Nationals said that their cherry blossom uniforms had powered the team store’s busiest day since Washington’s run to the 2019 World Series title.

United opens the MLS campaign against Toronto FC on Feb. 25 at Audi Field.

