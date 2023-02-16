Kevin Durant and his loudest critics agree: Suns face title pressure

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SALT LAKE CITY — Much of the NBA world descended on Utah’s capital this week, with airport billboards, downtown murals and dressed-up light rail trains hyping up the city’s first All-Star Weekend since 1993, when John Stockton and Karl Malone were midway through their legendary run as Jazz legends. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Before the midseason showcase commences Friday, the center of the basketball universe could be found across the state line with Arizona, as the Phoenix Suns formally introduced Kevin Durant following a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets last week.

Though Durant was selected as an all-star starter, he will not play in Salt Lake City because he remains sidelined with a knee sprain he suffered on Jan. 8. Since moving westward in a deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap to Brooklyn, Durant has worked out with his new teammates, attended the Suns’ home win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and modeled his new No. 35 jersey, a return to the number he wore with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors before donning No. 7 with the Nets.

The 2014 MVP was joined by new Suns owner Mat Ishbia and president James Jones at a news conference that doubled as a pep rally for thousands of fans at Footprint Center, the Suns’ home arena. Durant, who is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season, said that he planned to return to the court “hopefully soon after the [all-star] break,” adding that the Suns “had all the pieces” to make a push for the 2023 title.

Advertisement

“I could feel the excitement as soon as I got off the plane,” Durant said. “Everywhere I’ve been so far, fans have been giving me a warm welcome. I still feel like I’ve got to prove myself every day. The only thing I’m concerned with at this point of my life is putting good stuff on film every night.

“I know how significant a championship is to a franchise and a city. I’ve been a part of two of those. I’m looking forward to getting back on the road to try to do it again. But I know how tough it is and how hard it is.”

Durant’s journey has featured an unusually high number of stops for an all-time great. After attending multiple high schools, he spent a one-and-done season at the University of Texas, his rookie season with the Seattle SuperSonics, eight seasons with the Thunder after the franchise relocated, three years with the Warriors and three-plus years with the Nets. In Phoenix, he will join a serious-minded group led by Ishbia, Jones, Coach Monty Williams and guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul that is seeking the first championship in franchise history after falling just short in the 2021 Finals.

Advertisement

“We’ve got guys that have experienced what it’s like to play in the final round,” Durant said. “We’ve got a champion [in Jones] overseeing us. Monty is a champion as [an assistant] coach. We’ve got guys who have been there. That’s half the battle, knowing what it takes. We’ve got guys who can do pretty much everything on the floor. We’ve got to put it together and I’m looking forward to doing the work.”

The 13-time all-star forward has the potential to make the Suns the team to beat in a Western Conference that has been marked by parity this season. Phoenix entered Thursday as the No. 4 seed with a 32-27 record, just four games back of the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Durant and Booker give the Suns perhaps the NBA’s best one-two scoring punch, and Durant’s pairing with center Deandre Ayton will make for a long and athletic frontcourt combination on defense.

Charles Barley and Shaquille O’Neal, the Hall of Fame big men turned TNT commentators, opened All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City by setting championship-or-bust expectations for the Suns after Durant’s Nets flamed out. While Barkley and O’Neal weren’t yet ready to anoint Phoenix as title favorites, they said that Durant must act like a “bus driver” — their pet label for a leader of a championship team and a role they felt Durant avoided by playing alongside Stephen Curry during his Warriors tenure.

Advertisement

“There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him,” said Barkley, who compared his 1992 trade to the Suns to Durant’s current situation. “He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit. He’s sensitive about the [bus driver talk], but he don’t get to change the narrative. He’s got to win a championship. Very simple. He’s got to at least get to the Finals. At least I got us to the [1993] Finals. It’s the exact same scenario.”

Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant can be a bus driver after Suns trade: “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/oDYfpzulhm — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 16, 2023

O’Neal agreed, noting that Durant and Paul, who is still seeking his first title, will share the burden of inflated expectations.

“The unfortunate thing about being a superstar, when you don’t win those championships, they give it to you,” O’Neal said. “Not only [Durant], Chris Paul. They’ve got to get it done this year. … If they don’t win, it’s going to be a hell of a summer for Mr. K.D.”

Advertisement

While Durant had requested a trade last summer in the wake of James Harden’s 2022 trade deadline move to the Philadelphia 76ers and a disappointing first-round exit, he opted to return to Brooklyn this season because the Nets were unable to find a suitable trade. This season opened under challenging circumstances when Coach Steve Nash was fired after seven games and Kyrie Irving was suspended eight games for promoting an antisemitic film on his social media accounts.

“It was terrible how some stuff went down,” Durant said of the Brooklyn era. “I wish them the best. They’ve got a bright future. We just didn’t get on the court enough. James, Kyrie and myself, it was amazing basketball, but for 17 games though. To win a championship and be a great team, you need more time on the court. It’s another story about why we didn’t get on the court together. It just didn’t work out.”

Durant’s trade to the Suns came together quickly before the Feb. 9 deadline, as the Nets decided to proceed with the deal just days after granting Irving’s trade request by moving the all-star guard to the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns had been on Durant’s short list of destinations last summer, and both sides remained interested once Irving’s exit threw the Nets’ plans off course.

Advertisement

“I thought we had some good momentum and were building the culture we wanted,” Durant said. “I didn’t know what was going on with Kyrie and his situation with the organization. I didn’t really focus on that. I only focused on what we were doing on the court. It was a blow to our team. Without him, we didn’t have a clear identity. That was tough for me to stomach. It was tough to not finish the season but I tried to move forward as quickly as I can and try to figure something out for myself.”

In Phoenix, Durant should be able to expect fewer off-court distractions and greater lineup continuity. Paul, Booker and Ayton were all core pieces of Phoenix’s 2021 team, which won the West, and its 2022 team, which claimed a franchise-record 64 wins before losing in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks. Indeed, Paul’s arrival via a 2020 trade with the Thunder helped turn around an organization that had missed the playoffs in 10 straight seasons.

This year, the Suns struggled when Booker was sidelined with a groin injury, in part because the 37-year-old Paul has slipped from his perennial all-star form. Durant’s arrival should lighten Booker’s load and allow Paul to focus on serving as a pass-first distributor.

Advertisement

“They’ve experienced a lot the last couple of years,” Durant said. “You’ve seen the growth in this team when Monty took over and when James came here. The culture started to change. The way they played and the energy they played with started to change. You’ve got guys that work. I wanted to be a part of that. They’ve built up the infrastructure already and I’m looking forward to adding to it.”

Durant has played with both Paul and the 26-year-old Booker on USA Basketball’s gold medal-winning Olympic teams, and he praised Booker’s “pure game,” tenacity and underrated athleticism. For all of Paul’s culture-changing and Booker’s growth, the Suns now face a tight deadline, with roughly two months to reconfigure around Durant before the playoffs begin.

“It’s always pressure because I’m one of the best players to ever play the game,” Durant said. “Every time I step on the floor, people are going to expect me to do great things and the team I’m on to do great things. I know what’s on our backs. We want to get the most out of this opportunity.”

GiftOutline Gift Article