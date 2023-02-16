Landon rallies to beat Bullis in shootout, claim IAC hockey crown

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Landon goaltender Philip Sears had prepared for moments like the one that arrived Thursday night in the Interstate Athletic Conference hockey final at Rockville Ice Arena. The senior spent hours last season working on his technique in shootouts. And the Bears spent the last few minutes of Wednesday’s practice working on their shootout skills, just in case the championship game vs. Bullis required the extra session.

The extra work paid off. Reid Pehrkon, Arthur Smink and Owen Calderone netted goals in the shootout and Sears made a decisive final save to seal a 3-2 win. After Sears’s save, players tossed helmets and gloves into the air before climbing the boards and celebrating with a black-clad student section.

“I’ve been doing [shootout drills] for years and last year I didn’t play very much on the varsity team, so I had a long time to work on my shootouts and just everything in practice,” Sears said. “All last year and our new goalie coach have prepared me for this moment.”

The victory brought a measure of redemption for the Bears (7-1-3), who lost last year’s final to St. Albans in a shootout. It also completed a season-long quest to honor the memory of Mark Butler, a Bears assistant coach who passed away in May after a sudden illness. Butler and first-year coach Alex Parker worked closely on the bench at Wootton and for the Montgomery Blue Devils club team before Parker was named to the Landon job last spring. Butler came with him.

Butler’s philosophies have played a large role in Parker’s own life as a coach and mentor for young players.

“He always preached the little things matter,” said a tearful Parker after the win. “There were a couple of moments where we kind of got away from that in the early part of the game but the way that we played the latter half of the second, the third and overtime, that’s all because of that structure and everyone dialed into that mind-set.”

“Butler always talked about adversity and how you deal with it and sort of putting your head down and grinding,” said Smink, who also played for Butler on the club level, said.

The Bears certainly found adversity Thursday after Bullis (4-4-3) took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period. Landon answered with goals from sophomore Pehrkon and senior Sebby Kenary. A scoreless third period and overtime set the stage for the shootout.

The Bears honored Butler’s memory by presenting one player with the Top Gun award after each win. The award intertwines the school’s values of honor, courage and commitment with those of the Marine Corps, marking Butler’s 26-year career as a pilot and officer.

Senior Quinn Farland — who played under Butler at the club level — was given the Top Gun award in the win over Bullis. “Coach Butler was with us today. I definitely felt his presence,” Farland said.

