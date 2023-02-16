Terrapins are court-storming good in a dismantling of No. 3 Boilermakers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kevin Willard has a patchwork roster with some flaws in his first season as Maryland’s coach. Yet the scene his team produced Thursday night — a raucous, roaring crowd that stormed the court at Xfinity Center — couldn’t have been scripted any better. The Terrapins’ 68-54 dismantling of No. 3 Purdue was just the kind of victory Willard and Maryland fans envisioned when he took over the program 11 months ago.

Willard has coached 25 other games this season, but Thursday’s will be the one — so far, at least — that fans will remember from his first campaign in College Park.

Maryland had lost 11 straight games against top-five opponents. The Terps hadn’t won a game of that magnitude since 2016. And the Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) arrived at Xfinity Center as the class of the conference, a team very much in the national title conversation.

Yet Maryland (18-8, 9-6) thoroughly dominated the second half, fueled by a crowd that erupted over and over again after every basket, each defensive stop, a crucial technical foul and amid all the moments that pushed the Terps to the marquee win they have long sought.

“I knew we were going to win,” Willard said, citing his players’ attitudes and recent practices. “This was not a surprise for me. This is an unbelievable program. ... I think it’s important for the fan base. I thought it was important for the students to just understand what this program is really all about.”

With a few minutes to go, as students crowded the stairs, security staffers lined the perimeter of the court. To no avail. The crowd rushed onto the floor when the clock reached zeros — a celebration after toppling a top opponent that Xfinity Center hasn’t seen in years. Phones were raised into the air to capture the moment, fans bounced and climbed on each other’s shoulders. A few even climbed onto the baskets.

“I got caught in the action,” point guard Jahmir Young said. “It was hot. Everybody was jumping.”

To Willard, the more meaningful celebration was the one that followed in the locker room. He told the players they had earned this moment. And he told them not to douse him with water, “but we didn’t care,” Young said, and the players did anyway.

Willard downplayed what the win meant to him personally and instead shifted focus to his players, dwelling on their journey of the recent seasons amid pandemic restrictions and then a turbulent campaign that included Mark Turgeon’s in-season resignation in December 2022.

“I’ve been in a lot of wins and a lot of losses,” Willard said. “I was happy for the kids. This is all about that group of kids. This has nothing to do with Kevin Willard. This has nothing to do with the staff. This has nothing to do with anybody besides that group.”

The jubilation followed a stunning rally just when it appeared the Boilermakers were poised to take control. They led by eight. Center Zach Edey, the 7-foot-4 force and national player of the year candidate, had just scored on back-to-back possessions. Willard called a timeout to give his team a chance to regroup.

“Sometimes this group just needs a little bit of a reset,” Willard said.

His team responded with force, generating a 29-4 burst of dominance. Xfinity Center lived each play through that stretch, as the eight-point deficit turned into a 17-point edge with 7:15 to go. Just after Young made the jumper that started the run, Purdue’s Mason Gillis picked up a technical for arguing a foul call, and the Terps eruption only intensified.

“That’s when the momentum swung right there,” Purdue Coach Matt Painter said.

Maryland hasn’t shot the ball well from three-point range this season, and the Terps only made 5 of 11 against Purdue. But Hakim Hart (13 points) made a pair of shots from beyond the arc in that game-swinging stretch. Young was a consistent presence by driving to the basket and drawing fouls, finishing with 20 points, despite only making one three-pointer. As the Terps, who faced a 28-25 halftime deficit, powered ahead, they scored in the paint and in transition, and their defense held Purdue without a field goal for eight minutes.

The Boilermakers have lost three of four, but all of those defeats have come on the road — at Indiana, Northwestern and Maryland — and all those opponents have ascended into the top tier of the conference standings.

For the Terps, the value of this win could extend far beyond Willard’s first season. For now, it gives his team a national spotlight, a résumé boost and a key victory on the path to earning a favorable seed in the Big Ten tournament.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Reese contains Edey

Edey, who entered this game averaging 22.2 points, 13 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, has powered the Boilermakers all season, and Willard said before this matchup, “I don’t think you can limit his impact on the game.” But the Terps kept him from taking over.

Julian Reese (10 points and nine rebounds) showcased his continued progress by fending off perhaps the nation’s most dominant player. The sophomore played with confidence and aggression, and he helped push the Terps to 38 points in the paint.

Edey alone entered this game averaging 5.5 offensive rebounds, but Maryland held the Boilermakers to three, limiting their second-chance points to two.

“We’re one of the best rebounding teams in the country, and they just dominated us,” Painter said.

Offensive turnaround

Maryland started the game shooting 3 for 12 from the field, and its only attempts from three-point range during that stretch — first from Donta Scott, then from Don Carey — weren’t close. The Terps forced four turnovers in the opening eight minutes but couldn’t capitalize because of their shooting woes. The offensive trouble persisted; Maryland finished the half shooting just 30.8 percent from the field, and the Terps were 1 for 6 from three. Maryland missed opportunities from close range, too. The Terps made just 5 of 12 layups in the first half.

Maryland reversed its fortunes after halftime. The Terps surged as Xfinity Center ignited. Maryland shot 63 percent in the second half. The Terps only attempted five shots from beyond the arc, but they made four and stayed poised throughout with just three turnovers after the break and eight total.

