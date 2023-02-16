Nationals hope for strength in numbers when it comes to rotation depth

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On a back field Wednesday, in the kind of drill that makes spring training tick, Cory Abbott followed Jake Irvin, who followed Evan Lee. One by one, they fielded a tapper in front of the mound and threw softly to catching coordinator Randy Knorr, who stood on home plate. Then they did it again. Then again.

Abbott, Irvin, Lee. These aren’t main characters here at the Washington Nationals’ camp. It may even be a stretch to call them understudies. But depth starters such as Abbott, Irvin and Lee — much like depth starters Chad Kuhl, Paolo Espino and Tommy Romero — will eventually be a barometer for MacKenzie Gore, Josiah Gray and Cade Cavalli, each expected to be a big part of the Nationals’ present and future.

If any combination of Abbott, Irvin, Lee, Kuhl, Espino or Romero are stockpiling innings, something went wrong (or some things have gone wrong). Yet if Gore stays healthy, if Cavalli has a strong spring, if Gray keeps taking the ball every fifth day, the club’s depth starters could spend less time in the rotation and more in the minors or bullpen. With Stephen Strasburg sidelined by another setback, and with no timetable for when or whether he’ll be in Florida, the Nationals have a working rotation of Gore, Gray, Cavalli, Patrick Corbin and newcomer Trevor Williams. On Wednesday, Manager Dave Martinez’s only revision was that Cavalli, 24, still has to earn his spot after debuting for one start last August and missing the rest of the year with shoulder inflammation.

But in the marathon of a major league season, best-case scenarios are almost always a myth. Fifteen pitchers started at least one game for the Nationals in 2022. Eight of them started at least seven. At this point, 50 total starts between Gore and Cavalli would seem like a win, leaving a good number of opening innings right there. So improving on the sport’s worst rotation ERA — not to mention 107 losses, the most in club history — will take a tiny village of the pitchers who took the field Wednesday. And for some, spring training is one big competition to be the first depth starter in the mix.

“This year, looking at the guys we brought in, we will have some depth,” Martinez said Wednesday, nodding to Kuhl (a six-year veteran) and Willy Peralta (a 10-year vet who’s moved to the bullpen in recent seasons). “Especially with some of our young guys as well. … I wish we had a few more starters. I really do. But having depth like that does help a lot.”

Of the 66 players in big league camp — 39 from the 40-man roster, 27 nonroster invitees — 16 could conceivably start a game. The depth starters on the 40-man are Abbott, Espino, Irvin, Joan Adon and 23-year-old Jackson Rutledge, who is the farthest from the majors in that group. Another is Thad Ward, a righty the Nationals selected with the first pick of the Rule 5 Draft in December. If Ward doesn’t make the Opening Day roster, he would be returned to the Boston Red Sox. Because of that, Washington will probably carry him as a multi-inning reliever, the thought being that he could move to the rotation down the road.

After that, Lee and Jackson Tetreault, each drafted by the Nationals, are trying to get back in the team’s plans. Both debuted last year before suffering season-ending injuries (flexor strain for Lee, shoulder issues for Tetreault). Then Romero, Kuhl and Peralta are fighting for either a first or second chance with Washington.

Romero, claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in August, made one start for the Nationals, yielded six earned runs and was designated for assignment in November before he signed back as a minor league free agent. Kuhl, 30, landed here after throwing 137 innings for the Colorado Rockies in 2022. Peralta, 33, was solid in 27 relief appearances for the Detroit Tigers last season. The year prior, though, he made 18 starts in Detroit and had an adjusted ERA that was 38 points better than league average.

“I know Willie had some success in the bullpen role as a long guy,” Martinez said. “But we are looking for him to come here and lengthen him out to start.”

That’s a quick survey of options beyond the penciled-in rotation. A combination of health and spring performance should help form a pecking order. At least one of Ward, Espino and Abbott is expected to begin April as a long man in the bullpen. And no matter the decisions in the coming weeks, Adon, Irvin, Rutledge, Lee and Tetreault will remain in the Nationals’ system. The outlooks for Kuhl and Peralta are less clear, because veterans can often opt for free agency if they aren’t going to make the team.

Last spring, Adon, now 24, was fast-tracked to the Opening Day rotation and went 1-12 with a 7.10 ERA in 14 starts. Perhaps that will make the Nationals a bit more tentative with the next young starter on their radar, whether that’s Irvin, Rutledge or Adon again — and perhaps that incentivizes them to keep Kuhl and Peralta around, keeping the mound warm for those who could factor into the club’s future.

The annual Joe Ross/Erick Fedde/Austin Voth fifth starter battle is a thing of the Nationals’ past. The new question is who will emerge when the phone rings.

“Starting pitching is very important if you want to compete in the big leagues and have a good team,” said the 23-year-old Gore, who arrived in that six-player package for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. “Not just [me, Gray, Cavalli]. All the guys. … There’s a responsibility that we have a job to do.”

