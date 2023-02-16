Tiger Woods closes with three opening-round birdies in return to PGA Tour

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his first round in an official tournament since last summer’s British Open, Tiger Woods closed in remarkable fashion for a 2-under-par round of 69 at the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. That left the legendary golfer, who has made few appearances on the PGA Tour since a severely damaging car crash in February 2021, five shots off the 18-hole lead.

Woods finished with three straight birdies, belying the expectation among some observers that his play might falter as he pushed himself through a full round of competitive golf.

Playing at a Riviera Country Club course he knows very well but where he has never won in 11 PGA Tour events — the most at one site in his professional career without at least one victory — Woods occasionally showed some understandable rust in his driving and short game. He was cheered wildly almost every step along the way, though, by packed galleries.

Advertisement

Woods got off to a very good start by birdieing the par-5 first hole. The 47-year-old California native, who has a record-tying 82 wins on the PGA Tour, then bogeyed the fourth and birdied the eighth for a solid 1 under through his opening nine holes.

Woods began his back nine by quickly getting into trouble at the tricky 10th, where he made the first of two bogeys over a three-hole stretch. A terrific tee shot at the par-3 16th led to a birdie there, and Woods followed with a long putt at the par-5 17th that produced a roar — not to mention a signature fist pump — when it dropped for back-to-back birdies. He produced one more at the 18th with another excellent drive and clutch putt.

Back-to-back birdies for Tiger Woods on 16 and 17 as he moves 1-under at @thegenesisinv! 🐤



📺: Golf Channel and @peacock pic.twitter.com/n2yTuhr1Yv — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 17, 2023

Woods was paired with two of his closest friends on the tour, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, and all three left the 18th smiling after making birdies. Of the three, McIlroy fashioned the best round at 4 under, placing him in a tie for eighth, while Thomas finished at 3 under.

Advertisement

Assuming he makes the cut, it remains to be seen if Woods’s balky ankle and overall conditioning can allow him to walk all 72 holes while playing to his standards.

Woods, who had said he was still dealing with pain in his right ankle, was seen limping at times as he walked around Riviera. He also paused on multiple occasions to adjust his wrapping and sock on that foot. Woods was scheduled to play in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, but he withdrew from the event because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

In the 2021 car crash, Woods suffered so much damage to his legs that there was concern he might never walk again, let alone resume his professional golf career. He said in November 2021 that he would likely never again be a full-time Tour player but rather “pick and choose” his spots to test his skills and endurance.

A thing of beauty 😍@TigerWoods cards his third birdie of the day @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/VfDTmuY2V0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2023

He has not won on the PGA Tour since an October 2019 triumph at the Zozo Championship in Japan. His participation in that tournament the following year as defending champion had been the only non-major in which Woods appeared in the past three years. Woods’s best result since the crash was a tie for 38th at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Woods told reporters this week that if he was going to participate at all in the Genesis Invitational, he was “playing to win.”

“I know some players have played as ambassadors to the game and trying to grow the game. I can’t wrap my mind around that,” he said Tuesday. “I’m playing to beat the other players and get a ‘W.’ ”

Max Homa, who continued his hot run of play Thursday, and Keith Mitchell led the field after the first round, both with 7-under rounds of 64. That left them one shot ahead of the equally scorching Jon Rahm; he and Homa have already each won twice this season and entered the Genesis Invitational 1-2, respectively, in the FedEx Cup rankings. Matt Kuchar, Collin Morikawa, Doug Ghim and Harris English were tied for fourth at 5 under.

GiftOutline Gift Article