Tim McCarver, one of MLB’s ‘most influential voices,’ dies at 81

Tim McCarver, who parlayed his lengthy Major League Baseball career into a similarly long stint in the broadcast booth, died Thursday of heart failure at the age of 81, Major League Baseball announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Tim McCarver was an All-Star, a World Series Champion, a respected teammate, and one of the most influential voices our game has known,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “As a player, Tim was a key part of great Cardinals and Phillies teams in his 21-year career. In the booth, his analysis and attention to detail brought fans closer to our game and how it is played and managed. Tim’s approach enhanced the fan experience on our biggest stages and on the broadcasts of the Mets, the Yankees and the Cardinals.

“All of us at Major League Baseball are grateful for Tim’s impact on sports broadcasting and his distinguished career in our National Pastime. I extend my deepest condolences to Tim’s family, friends and the generations of fans who learned about our great game from him.”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Cardinals Hall of Fame catcher Tim McCarver.



A two-time World Series champion, McCarver caught 12 seasons in St. Louis over his 21-year career.



Our condolences go out to the McCarver family and his many baseball friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/5Yrh39PRt5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 16, 2023

McCarver, a catcher, was one of only a few MLB players to appear in games over the span of four decades. His MLB career began in 1959 with St. Louis, with whom McCarver earned two World Series rings and his only two all-star team nods and finished second in the 1967 National League MVP voting. From there, he became something of a journeyman, with stints in Philadelphia (twice), Montreal, St. Louis a second time and Boston. His final seasons were spent helping the Phillies to three straight NL East titles from 1976 to 1978 as ace Steve Carlton’s “personal catcher” before McCarver retired after the 1979 season.

“The Phillies are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tim McCarver and extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and colleagues,” Phillies owner John Middleton said in a statement. “Tim joined the Phillies at the height of his career and returned for his final six seasons as a veteran leader, helping the club to three straight NLCS appearances and, ultimately, their first-ever World Series title. Following his playing career, fans throughout the world, including here in Philadelphia, listened to him describe their favorite team’s most iconic moments with professionalism and class. For Tim’s leadership, friendship and voice, the Phillies are forever grateful.”

In 1980, McCarver came out of retirement to play in six season-ending games so he could join the four-decade club. By then, he already had joined Philadelphia’s broadcast booth, and appearances on NBC and ABC broadcasts soon followed along with a move to New York and Mets’ broadcasts from 1983 to 1998. McCarver would end up working for all four major U.S. broadcast networks, most notably with Fox after it acquired the MLB rights package in 1996. He covered 23 World Series for the network, which at the time of his retirement was a record.

McCarver was the 2012 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, presented by the Hall of Fame to broadcasters for “major contributions to baseball.” Apart from his national duties, he was a color commentator on local broadcasts for the Phillies, Mets, Yankees, Cardinals and Giants before stepping away from the broadcast booth after the 2019 season.

