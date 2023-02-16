USWNT opens SheBelieves Cup vs. Canada with show of solidarity and a win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORLANDO — There were two objectives at play Thursday when the U.S. women’s national soccer team renewed its rich rivalry with Canada on the opening day of the SheBelieves Cup. From an athletic standpoint, both squads are preparing for the World Cup this summer, and with time running out on players jockeying for roster slots and coaches calibrating plans, this week-long tournament featuring four high-end teams furnished valuable opportunity.

Angling to become the first men’s or women’s team to win three consecutive world titles, the top-ranked Americans were focused from the opening whistle and defeated their No. 6 neighbors, 2-0, before a crowd of 14,697 at Exploria Stadium. Mallory Swanson scored twice in the first half, on a terrific strike and a Canadian gift.

In the big picture, the teams used the occasion to join forces in bringing attention to Canada’s fight with the country’s soccer authorities over equality and labor issues — the same battle the U.S. team fought for years before making gains last year.

Before the game, Canadian players wore purple T-shirts over their jerseys with the message “Enough Is Enough” written on the front.

In a statement, the Canadian players association said purple “has historically been associated with efforts to achieve gender equality” and players will continue to display the color until their governing body “has standards in place that ensure equal treatment and opportunity.”

While the sides continue negotiating a collective bargaining agreement, the Canadian players say they are playing the tournament under protest and haven’t ruled out a strike.

Players for both teams wrapped purple tape around their wrists. (They also wore white tape to show support for the transgender community.) Before kickoff, all 46 players gathered at midfield, arms over shoulders, to form what looked like a heart.

Both sides will now head to Nashville, where the Americans on Sunday will play No. 11 Japan, which opened with a 1-0 loss to No. 9 Brazil. The eighth annual tournament will conclude Wednesday in Frisco, Tex. — the next-to-last block of games before U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski picks 23 players for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Complicating Andonovski’s selection process are injuries. Veterans Sam Mewis (long-term knee problems) and Julie Ertz, an NWSL free agent who hasn’t trained since giving birth in August, are all but out of contention.

Rising star Catarina Macario continues to recover from an ACL tear in June. Sophia Smith, the 2022 U.S. Soccer player of the year, has missed the past two camps with a foot injury. Kelley O’Hara (hip) remains out, while Tierna Davidson (ACL recovery) is training with the team but not on the tournament roster.

Rose Lavelle and Naomi Girma, both probable starters, sat out Thursday after suffering what are believed to be minor injuries in training. Their statuses for the rest of the tournament are unclear.

Among three Washington Spirit players in the lineup, Ashley Sanchez replaced Lavelle in midfield. About a year since making her national team debut, winger Trinity Rodman earned her fourth career start, and Andi Sullivan took her usual place in defensive midfield. (Washington’s Ashley Hatch entered in the 62nd minute.)

On the eve of the match, Andonovski and the players emphasized the importance of continuing to grow.

“We’re not going to be like World Cup ready in this tournament but all we want to see is that upward trend and obviously win these games and gain momentum,” striker Alex Morgan said.

The Americans established momentum right away. After Sanchez’s 25-yarder tested goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, Swanson scored in the seventh minute on a 17-yard screamer.

Sullivan’s superb tackle regained possession. Rodman crossed to Morgan, who touched the ball back to Swanson for the roaring one-timer into the left side of the net.

While Swanson (nee Pugh) and Morgan are locks for the World Cup roster, the quick and unpredictable Rodman is among several candidates aiming to bolster their case.

The U.S. pressure continued. Lindsey Horan’s header from close distance hit the left post. Swanson scored again in the 34th minute, taking advantage of defender Vanessa Gilles’s sloppy back pass into the box and beating Sheridan to the stray ball.

Swanson has scored six goals in her past four appearances and, though just 24 years old, raised her career total to 30 in 85 matches.

In first-half stoppage time, Alyssa Naeher made a sensational, two-handed leaping save on Janine Beckie’s blast.

Andonovski’s pregame message? “Start fast, plain and simple,” Swanson said. “Just start fast. We did that.”

In the second half, though Canada was in striking distance, there was no tension. In the 77th minute, Sheridan thwarted Hatch, who should have done better deep in the box after receiving Kristie Mewis’s pass.

Notes: Before the match, Morgan was honored for making her 200th appearance in November. Wearing the captain’s armband, she was joined in the ceremony by her parents, husband Servando Carrasco and 2-year-old daughter Charlie, who presented a rose to her mom. ...

In the tournament opener, Brazilian superstar Marta, a second-half sub preparing for her sixth World Cup, worked her magic on the left side of the box in setting up Debinha for a six-yard one-timer in the 72nd minute.

Japan had several chances to score in the second half, including Maika Hamano’s 15-yard bid off the crossbar.

