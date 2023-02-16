Wizards overcome 20-point deficit, head to all-star break with a win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Ahead of the Washington Wizards’ 114-106 comeback win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the thing about his team that he’s most proud of thus far is its resiliency. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He was talking big picture, reflecting on the season as the Wizards enter the all-star break. But a prediction may have been cloaked in his response, as Washington fought back from a 20-point deficit in the first quarter, took its first lead with 1:14 to play and earned its vacation with an impressive road win.

Call it resiliency, two ways.

The Wizards at this point know how to weather a storm.

Their first 58 games included a 10-game losing streak, 22 games played without Bradley Beal and a grueling road schedule, even by NBA standards. Washington started the season with a trip to Japan and since Dec. 12 has gone on three road trips of at least eight nights each. Its last extended trip of the season was a three-game, five-night trip during which the Wizards went 2-1, ending with the win over Minnesota.

“Obviously going through a 10-game losing streak is never fun, but coming out on the other side and showing a little bit more resilience, a little bit more consistency with our play, that’s an important piece,” Unseld said. “It’s never ideal to have to go through a situation of that magnitude. But can you learn from it, get better and continue to grow, which I think we have.”

The Wizards (28-30) have progressed on court, in small steps as opposed to big leaps. Thursday’s win — fueled by 35 points from Beal, 16 from Kyle Kuzma (including four three-pointers) and 14 points from Kristaps Porzingis — was the latest step forward.

They went 11-18 over their first 29 games and 17-12 in the second, reflections of backup point guard Delon Wright’s defensive impact as well as Unseld settling his rotations and landing on a two-center starting lineup that helped rejuvenate the team in January.

General Manager Tommy Sheppard traded away 2019 lottery pick Rui Hachimura to the Lakers, a move that called into question the franchise’s direction but also freed up third-year forward Deni Avdija — a lottery pick in 2020 — and led to a string of strong performances from the 21-year-old Israeli.

Their attention now turns to the playoffs with 24 games remaining. Thanks to a quiet deadline other than the Hachimura deal, Washington knows its locker room. If the Wizards can stay healthy, Unseld believes they could move up from play-in tournament territory at 10th place in the Eastern Conference, where they sat Thursday after the loss, to make the playoffs outright.

They are 4½ games behind the Knicks, who occupy the sixth seed and final playoff spot.

“We’ve talked about [making up ground] — certainly attainable. We have a home-heavy schedule coming out of the break, it’s a great opportunity,” Unseld said. “ … Very easily could be in a different situation. Four-, five-game swing, you’re in sixth. So certainly feasible.”

To do so, they’ll need to play better defense, and do so more consistently, than they did Thursday.

Minnesota opened with a 20-point lead in a dominant first quarter at Target Center behind 18-points from Anthony Edwards, a first time all-star this year. The substantial deficit required the Wizards to exert that much more effort to narrow the gap to four points, as they did midway through the third quarter, and three points, as they did with 8:55 to play. Each time, Minnesota rebounded with a mini-burst that put them back in control as Washington struggled to score.

The hot shooting that has helped carry the Wizards over the previous four games flamed out and they shot 40.9 percent from the field and poor defensive rebounding allowed Minnesota 13 second-chance points. Their paint defense was sluggish.

But credit Washington with relentless energy and fight as the Timberwolves’ defense faded — another area of growth from a listless first chunk of the season.

When the Wizards made it a two-point game with 3:18 to play after a free throw from Beal, they held firm this time. Beal hit a fadeaway jumper, an impressive driving layup in traffic and found Kuzma for a dagger three-pointer to take the lead for the first time with 1:14 to play.

The Timberwolves wouldn’t score the rest of the way.

