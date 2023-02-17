How does an NBA team build culture? For the Wizards, it starts with the last man.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In February 2020, Anthony Gill was in the middle of a game in Moscow, standing in the corner near the basket and waiting, hands in front of his chest, legs coiled, for a teammate to pass him the ball. Gill had never experienced anything like what happened next: A thought struck him, suddenly and with the same brute force as an elbow to the ribs.

“There has to be more to life than this,” he thought.

By that moment in his young life, Gill had already struck gold. A shaky start to his post-college playing days had become a lucrative pro basketball career overseas that took him and his high school sweetheart Jenna, whom he’d married shortly before graduating from Virginia in 2016, to Turkey and then Russia.

They learned new cultures and had their first child while Gill made a name for himself on court. Khimki Russia gave him an extension in 2018 that Gill says made him one of the highest paid players in Europe at the time.

Yet Gill describes that time in his life as chasing paychecks, and a gnawing sense of dissatisfaction had begun its creep. Maybe it was the base layer of financial security and familial stability that made him want to pursue a dream just then, in that gym in Moscow. Maybe he’d just had enough of waiting in the corner.

Finding fulfillment looked like this: At 28 years old he made a leap and became an NBA rookie, taking a pay cut to sign with the Washington Wizards in December 2020. He has since averaged just 9.8 minutes per game in three seasons but has filled an indelible role.

Gill is the Wizards’ culture guy.

He is the first player to pop up off the sideline to high-five haggard teammates during timeouts. He is the one who asks players and staff members personal questions when they least expect it, who knows his teammates’ middle names and who picks up his own trash in the locker room rather than leaving it for the equipment managers. He hates having microphones and cameras at his charity events, and when told microphones and cameras could help whatever his charitable organization is, he says, “There is no organization, it’s just me and Jenna.”

“If you’re around him or you’ve been his teammate, everybody could probably say the same thing: He is just one of the best people that you’ll ever be around,” said Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris, Gill’s college teammate.

“You need a balance of personalities in an NBA locker room. Sometimes, there’s a veteran presence: They’ve been around the block, they’ve played for however long, they’re not too concerned with making more money. They’re there for the team, they want to help out, do their part. That’s a different person than a young guy trying to establish themselves, trying to get a contract. I feel like AG, regardless of where he is in his NBA tenure, he’s the same way that he was in college. He’s just about the team. He’s about the right stuff.”

‘It’s not normal’

One of an NBA team’s most tried and true bonding tools is dinner on the road. Postgame meals on interminable road trips can foster trust and foment chemistry. Letting off steam after a loss or celebrating a win with teammates is crucial for a healthy work environment in which, from October at least until April, players spend more time with their co-workers than they do their loved ones.

Gill took it upon himself to open up the practice this year. Players usually eat among themselves on trips, but the forward began making dinner reservations on the road with a handful of players and an entire department. They broke bread with the training and weight staff in Utah, with the coaching staff in Milwaukee, with the security team in Portland. At the end of every night, Gill either picks up the tab himself or, more often, he’ll split with another player. It’s a purposeful gesture, a rare moment that inverts the typical player-first NBA model.

“We’re trending in that right direction, getting more connected with the staff,” Kristaps Porzingis said of the outings. “That’s a normal thing in Europe, where everybody is together always. On other teams I’ve seen here, it’s not like that.”

Gill has always pushed back against basketball norms.

In college at Virginia, then-assistant coach Ritchie McKay — Gill’s longtime mentor and now the head men’s basketball coach at Liberty — remembers Gill as doing whatever it took to win.

“He usually makes his decisions based on his convictions, not just his opportunities,” McKay said. “He was willing to take on whatever role was necessary for the team in order to get the desired result.”

Often, the results Gill desired had to do with the quality of life as an NCAA athlete. He played his freshman year at South Carolina and was one of Virginia Coach Tony Bennett’s first transfers from another Division I program when he arrived in 2012. He brought with him some tricks he’d learned from the Gamecocks about getting the absolute most out of NCAA rules that governed how much food a program can provide players. Harris said he got the team extra meals and other various benefits that were within the rules because of him.

“This was before Shabazz Napier said he didn’t have enough to eat and the NCAA relaxed all these regulations,” McKay said.

Some of the ideas Gill had for Ronnie Wideman, Virginia’s director of basketball operations, are things the program still implements today.

“It’s not normal. There aren’t many that have come with that perspective,” Wideman said. “He was never afraid to speak his mind, he always was trying to figure out things to better the experience — and it wasn’t just for himself. Kudos to him for having a voice.”

If his purpose in Charlottesville was bettering the college athlete’s experience, his purpose in the NBA is to challenge the notion that the league is just a business. Gill knows he could be traded in the offseason and that money governs all. But while he’s with the Wizards, he wants to throw himself into creating deep relationships.

“My main goal is to break down barriers between people. I want people to know that we can care about each other and love each other and it’s not taboo,” Gill said. “I know I can play basketball, 100 percent I give every single thing to the Washington Wizards every day. But for me, I’d rather be known as a better person than a basketball player. The basketball window is so short. But the person aspect of it, people will remember. I have a lot of life to live after this.”

Rejecting the hierarchy

The Wizards coaching staff started a cultural initiative of their own this year. Each player received a surprise personalized shirt made for him, which coaches reveal at practice — one day everyone donned a Bradley Beal St. Louis themed tee, Daniel Gafford’s had one of his favorite anime characters.

Gill’s featured four pictures of himself, each with a word bubble: “I love basketball,” “My bad guys,” “You’re a great player,” and, because Gill doesn’t curse (or smoke, or drink, for that matter), “Freak you!”

The North Carolinian isn’t just the Wizards’ culture guy. He’s also the nicest, most polite guy on the team, so much so that when Porzingis arrived in a trade from Dallas he thought Gill was performing. Nope. “He’s just that super, over-the-top nice guy all the time,” Porzingis said.

Gill is aware that this could get annoying. He doesn’t care. He’s won over the locker room anyway.

“He’s a perfect blend,” Beal said. “He helps me all the time if I’m frustrated or the team isn’t getting energy or something. He’s like, ‘Yo, B. It’s time.’ That helps me. I may not even be frustrated, I may just have a blank face. And he’ll be like, ‘B, you all right? I want to make sure you’re good, because if you’re good, we’re good.’ I’ll be like, ‘You know what, AG? You right. I’m good.’ He’s probably one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

Gill doesn’t subscribe to the assumed NBA hierarchy that places players above everyone else in terms of importance, and he tries to resist falling pray to the spoils of the job.

He gets teased every time he asks the team’s equipment manager for a new pair of shoes because he averages somewhere between 4-6 pairs a season, insanely low for a professional basketball player. He frequently asks Daniel Villarreal for his opinion on Gill’s game after they work out despite that Villarreal is one of the team’s video coordinators, generally considered a starting position on a coaching staff.

“In my mind, I’m the lowest person on the totem pole. But for him, status is not a thing. He wants to hear what I think,” Villarreal said. “He’s helped me break down some of my own mental barriers because he’s willing to have those conversations — I’ll tell him, if you think I’m helping you, you’re helping me just as much.”

When the offseason comes, Gill plans to do what he did last year and alternate spending two weeks in Washington with two weeks at home, in his native Charlotte, surrounded by his extended family, his wife Jenna and their three young children. He spends half of the time in the District in case there’s another player in town so they’ll have someone to work out with and if need be, another Wizards player as a touchstone.

“I get more out of coming here every day, and being the last guy on the roster with no chance to move up, it seems like just working against this brick wall every day, than collecting checks and not playing at the highest level,” Gill said. “So yes, I like to show up in the summer.”

It’s Gill’s family, and his faith, that grounds him more than anything. They are the driving force behind his unrelenting good-guy personality. Between his family and his role with the Wizards, Gill feels he’s fulfilling his purpose.

McKay, the former Virginia assistant who officiated Gill and Jenna’s wedding nearly seven years ago, knows as much from their conversations.

“God broke the mold,” McKay said. “The motive being so authentic I think is a rarity. I think it’s uncommon. And to some, Anthony is an invisible, because they judge the outcome or they judge his contribution by his stat line. But when you genuinely invest in someone else’s life — that’s real for him. That’s why I say he’s got to be as good of a teammate or the best teammate in the NBA. Because that’s a profession that can seduce you into thinking you’re more important than others. And AG, he just won’t bite that apple.”

