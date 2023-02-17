Maryland freshman Bri McDaniel finds her footing after trip home

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adrian McDaniel didn’t want a daughter nearly 19 years ago. He had seen a sonogram that told he and his wife Shamona that they were having a girl, but he was still convinced that the soon-to-be newborn would be a boy. This, however, is where some recollections diverge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Adrian swears he cursed and stormed out the room, dealing with a wave of disappointment. Shamona says, no, that only happened when the sonogram was revealed.

Either way, Adrian’s hopes were dashed. Now, Adrian can’t stop gushing over that baby girl who will turn 19 on Sunday.

“Bri is me,” Adrian said with pride. “That’s the plainest way I can put it. Bri is a carbon copy of me from her mannerisms, to her attitude, to how she deals with a lot of stuff. That’s definitely my kid.”

Shamona agreed, “She’s him. She’s Adrian Jr.”

Bri McDaniel, a freshman guard for No. 8 Maryland, is coming off the best week of her career and was named U.S. Basketball Writers Association freshman of the week Tuesday. All of that progress started with a trip home to Chicago — two trips, to be exact.

The first came in December when players took time off for winter break. She was frustrated with being buried on the Terrapins bench despite being the No. 42-ranked recruit in the 2022 class, according to ESPN, and runner-up for Illinois Ms. Basketball. The McDaniels are a close-knit family, and both Adrian and Shamona are former players and current coaches so their perspectives carry weight. Bri acknowledged she just needed to get back home, talk to her parents and high school coach Andre Lewis and have some workouts with her trainer.

That trip helped her feel like herself again and put her on an upward trajectory once she returned to College Park. Practices became her games as she sought to earn trust from the coaching staff.

The second trip home — a road game at Northwestern last week — was the culmination of that reinvigoration as she scored a career-high 14 points in a career-high 21 minutes in front of 50 family members and friends decked out in matching T-shirts.

“It would wear on me,” McDaniel said. “It was kind of frustrating because it was just like, I know what I could do. I can be something for the team. But not even going to lie, I just had to wait my time. Gave myself some grace because I was really hard on myself. … I was definitely homesick. Not being around my dad was really hard.”

That family structure has been the foundation of McDaniel’s basketball life. She was basically raised in the gym with an older sister who also played ball. She would get extra shots up after her sister Shadrian’s practices as a 5-year-old, just trying to hit the rim. Her parents didn’t force the kids into basketball, but Bri wanted to be like her big sister, who was four years older. Basketball became life as she spent years in the AAU system and would participate in three practices a day while in elementary school, at times — with her age group, middle-schoolers and high-schoolers.

“It was like, you’re just sitting here anyway,” Shamona said. “You’re in the gym, you can’t go home. So, you may as well practice. And some days she wanted to do it and some days it was a fight.”

The dedication continued to grow over the years and the McDaniels never wanted her to get complacent as Bri’s talent developed. Shamona laughed remembering other parents calling her a “bad mommy” when Bri would have a good game, but mom would be sure to point out areas that needed to improve.

She is now considered a strong, physical 5-foot-10 guard, but there was a stretch where she was being knocked to the floor all the time by opposing players. Her grandfather got sick of watching it and helped Bri get a strength trainer. She struggled to sleep peacefully after he passed away in December 2020, but Bri slept through the night for the first time in months during a recruiting trip to Maryland. That was confirmation that College Park was the place to be.

Family time with the McDaniels always involved a lot of basketball, but Bri picked up a lot more from her relatives. She recently stood on the sideline before the game doing the “Chicken Noodle Soup” dance as the song played on the loudspeakers. Bri was just 2 years old when the song came out, but “back home, all we do is dance,” so she learned from cousins. For a while, she was interested in becoming a livestock veterinarian as she developed a love for animals from spending time with relatives in Tennessee. That side of the family owns a farm and Bri would be up at 6 a.m., to the surprise of her parents, to help with cows and horses and watching the wild turkeys.

Then there’s the food. Adrian’s grandfather was from Mississippi and that side of the family is big into cooking and he wasn’t going to allow his mini-me to leave home without knowing how to cook a good meal. Now she makes Alfredo from scratch along with a variety of other dishes.

“I like food too much to be wasting my time eating ramen noodles and cereal,” the self-described daddy’s girl said.

Shamona added, “My child is bougie, she’s not eating that.”

There’s a tendency from Bri to attack all interests — from basketball, to dancing, to cooking — with a focused intensity and Maryland has benefited. The beginning of the season was a learning experience as Coach Brenda Frese noted she would come into a game so eager to make a play that she would put her head down and get called for an offensive foul or turn the ball over. Her role is to help the team by playing defense and using her strength and athleticism in controlled ways. She’s improved her shot selection and overall feel for the game. Lewis, her high school coach at Kenwood Academy, jokes about how she’s now locked in on the defensive end after he’d been begging for that for years.

The bench, which has been a work in progress for the Terrapins, has improved since the winter break and McDaniel has been a significant part of that over the past two games. She’s averaged 11 points while shooting 53.8 percent from the field, including going 4 for 6 from behind the arc against Northwestern. Her minutes are going up as Frese’s trust in her rises.

“Credit to her, she really just kept working behind the scenes,” Frese said. “A kid that would get in there early and always ask questions, and super humble and hungry. She’s set up a couple times where she came in and shared with me her goals and just how much she wanted to help this team. You could always kind of feel her burning desire.”

