Champions across the D.C. area: Here’s who’s winning winter titles

By
February 17, 2023 at 6:20 p.m. EST
St. John's boys and girls do a victory lap after sweeping the DCSAA indoor track and field championships on Feb. 14. (Julia Nikhinson/For The Washington Post)

Our high school sports staff has been canvassing the area to cover the local state and conference titles across all fall sports. These are your teams’ championship stories.

Ice hockey

Landon rallies to beat Bullis in shootout, claim IAC hockey crown

Georgetown Visitation caps perfect season with first MAGHL title

Indoor track

St. John’s holds off Carroll to sweep the DCSAA indoor track titles again

McKinley boys, Dunbar girls claim DCIAA indoor track titles

Swimming

Gonzaga, National Cathedral claim DCSAA swim titles

Erin Gemmell lifts Stone Ridge to another Metros crown; Churchill boys repeat

Gonzaga, Holton-Arms keep a good thing going at the WMPSSDL meet

Potomac School wins MAC swimming title; Georgetown Prep prevails in IAC

Stone Ridge cooks up a third straight ISL swimming championship

Wrestling

South River repeats as Maryland 4A wrestling champion; North Point falls in 3A

St. Mary’s Ryken locks up its third straight WCAC title

Landon leaves no doubt who rules the IAC

