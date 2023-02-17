The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Tiger Woods in jeopardy of missing the cut at Genesis Invitational

February 17, 2023 at 3:26 p.m. EST
Tiger Woods is playing in the Genesis Invitational this week. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods finished with three bogeys over his final four holes Friday in the second round of the Genesis Invitational, leaving him in tenuous position to make the cut in his first official tournament since last summer’s British Open.

Woods shot a 3-over-par 74 and sits at 1 over par through 36 holes after he shot a 2-under 69 in the first round Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The projected cutline as he finished his round, with plenty of players still on the course Friday afternoon, was even par.

Woods, 47, has played sparingly on the PGA Tour since he suffered catastrophic leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021, but he said at a news conference before the tournament this week that he is “playing to win.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

