Tiger Woods in jeopardy of missing the cut at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods finished with three bogeys over his final four holes Friday in the second round of the Genesis Invitational, leaving him in tenuous position to make the cut in his first official tournament since last summer’s British Open.
Woods, 47, has played sparingly on the PGA Tour since he suffered catastrophic leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021, but he said at a news conference before the tournament this week that he is “playing to win.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.