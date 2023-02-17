Tiger Woods in jeopardy of missing the cut at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods finished with three bogeys over his final four holes Friday in the second round of the Genesis Invitational, leaving him in tenuous position to make the cut in his first official tournament since last summer’s British Open.

Woods shot a 3-over-par 74 and sits at 1 over par through 36 holes after he shot a 2-under 69 in the first round Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The projected cutline as he finished his round, with plenty of players still on the course Friday afternoon, was even par.