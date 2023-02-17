Lacrosse brings Ricky Miezan to U-Va. after five football seasons at Stanford

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Midway through the first quarter of top-ranked Virginia’s season opening men’s lacrosse game Saturday afternoon, midfielder Ricky Miezan jogged onto the field at Klockner Stadium for the first shift of his college career, gathered a pass from a teammate and began a path toward the crease. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The imposing graduate transfer gained speed as he raced by a defender before hanging his stick momentarily and releasing a shot that sailed low into the back of the net, beating Michigan keeper Shane Carr for a two-goal lead on the way to a 17-13 victory.

Miezan celebrated with a downward fist-pump and received congratulatory taps on the helmet from Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier, among the many Cavaliers veterans who have embraced the Alexandria native in the early stages of his uncommonly circuitous journey back to the lacrosse field.

“He knows what it takes, and he’s clicked really well ever since being here,” said Cormier, a senior attackman who led Virginia last season with 50 goals. “If he wants to go shoot, guys want to go shoot with him. If he wants to hang out, people hang out with him. We want to get everyone involved, and he’s doing a really, really good job putting in the work.”

Advertisement

Miezan arrived on the grounds following five years as a linebacker at Stanford, although his collegiate football career unfolded only after he verbally committed to play lacrosse and football at North Carolina and changed course, accepting a football scholarship offer with the Cardinal.

Miezan had been the No. 1 lacrosse recruit in the country as a junior at Episcopal High School, drawing considerable interest from the top college programs in the country. But that year Miezan also began playing football for the Maroon, leading them to the IAC championship in 2016.

He was selected first-team all-state and all-IAC as a senior as well as Washington Post All-Met honorable mention. The allure of playing major college football, meanwhile, overtook his passion for lacrosse, and Miezan began exploring opportunities at Power Five schools.

Advertisement

A recruiting visit for football brought Miezan to Charlottesville for the first time. During that trip he met Cavaliers men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany, and years later that relationship, along with school’s proximity to family and friends, in part swayed his decision to resume his lacrosse career at Virginia.

So too did the prospect of competing for a national championship.

The Cavaliers have nine starters back from last season, when they lost to Maryland, the eventual national champions, in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Since 2019 Virginia has claimed national championships in 2019 and 2021 while amassing a record of 48-13.

“I think part of it was having a little faith in myself and understanding that this was going to be somewhat of an experiment, and that it was going to be a challenge,” Miezan said. “I’m not the same lacrosse player I was years ago, so setting expectations for myself but not setting them too high and understanding that I have to grow throughout the season to get to eventually where I want to be.”

Advertisement

Miezan has indicated he hopes to play two years at Virginia following a pair of season-ending injuries at Stanford, where he redshirted as a freshman. A second year of eligibility with the Cavaliers would require a waiver from the NCAA.

Even while rehabilitating from football injuries on the opposite coast from where he grew up, Miezan continued to keep the sport of his youth close in mind and hand.

Miezan made certain to transport his lacrosse stick with him to Palo Alto, Calif., leaving it in his car in case he needed to satisfy the urge to throw and catch. He did so with members of the Cardinal women’s lacrosse team.

“There’s been those moments of deja vu where I’m like, ‘Wow, I remember doing that,’” Miezan said of playing lacrosse again. “Or like my body kind of starts remembering what I used to do.”

Advertisement

Extensive weight training for football helped Miezan add muscle mass, but he has been working toward a leaner physique for additional speed and agility on the lacrosse field. During his final season at Stanford Miezan was listed at 237 pounds.

Miezan joins a midfield corps that includes another heralded newcomer Thomas McConvey. The graduate transfer from Vermont scored a program-record 60 goals as a senior on the way to being selected America East offensive player of the year and honorable mention all-American for a second straight season.

The Cavaliers next face No. 17 Harvard on Saturday in Charlottesville, where Miezan anticipates having another sizable cheering section.

“It’s huge,” said Miezan, whose mother, brother and brother’s fiancee attended last Saturday’s game. “Them being able to be here in the stands and me being able to see them, that’s — they didn’t miss a game in high school, so it was definitely different when I went out to California, but now that I’m back home I’m happy they have a quick drive here.”

GiftOutline Gift Article