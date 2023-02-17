Lake Braddock repeats as Va. Class 6 gymnastics champions

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lake Braddock capped a dominant run to its second straight Virginia Class 6 gymnastics championship Friday afternoon at Lightridge High in Aldie, Va. The Bruins’ total of 151.85 edged runner-up Battlefield (148.1) and was the product of a strong and deep roster. The event’s format calls for team s to place five gymnasts in each event, with the lowest score not included in the total. The lowest score Lake Braddock had in any event was 8.975.

Even more impressive is that Lake Braddock won with standout freshman Abby Parrish battling a stomach flu. “She was determined to compete,” Bruins Coach Mike Cooper said. “I couldn’t hold her down!”

Battlefield didn’t make it easy — especially on the beam, where the Bobcats’ Jordan Ignacio posted a perfect 10 in the day’s final event. As the junior’s beam score was flashed, the entire gymnasium erupted into applause and tears began flowing. Ignacio celebrated by posing with a $10 bill signed by the judges.

“Throughout the routine I got really excited as I stuck everything and I really wasn’t expecting that at all,” Ignacio said.

Making it even sweeter was that her older sister, Emily, is the Bobcats coach.

“We had good competition, I mean we knew Battlefield could be there and they proved it on beam,” Cooper said.

Leading up to the state team competition, the Bruins placed first in both the Patriot District and Occoquan regional meets. Battlefield won the Cedar Run District and Patriot regional events en route to the state meet.

“Trying to win back-to-back is the hardest thing in the sport to do because you are the defending champion trying to be the winner again and it’s a lot of stress,” Cooper said. “The girls did fantastic.”

