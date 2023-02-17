In setback for LIV, court rules that Saudi officials are subject to discovery

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal magistrate judge denied LIV Golf’s sovereign immunity claims and ruled that its Saudi Arabian benefactors are subject to discovery, must turn over relevant information and sit for depositions. The ruling marks a significant victory for the PGA Tour in its legal battle with LIV Golf and could hold wide-reaching implications beyond the antitrust case that has divided the golf world.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund had rebuffed the PGA Tour’s discovery efforts and LIV Golf’s argued that the U.S. District Court of Northern District of California lacked jurisdiction over the fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, saying the fund is an “organ and integral part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” and thus protected by the Foregin Sovereign Immunity Act.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen disagreed. The FSIA ensures that any foreign state “shall be immune from the jurisdiction of courts of the United States,” but with some exceptions. In a 58-page opinion, which was unsealed late Thursday night, Van Keulen found the “commercial activity exception” applies, as “PIF’s conduct in founding, funding, overseeing, and operating a professional golf league, LIV, is commercial activity.”

Advertisement

A LIV Golf spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. LIV Golf has already indicated in court filings an intent to appeal the order and has previously warned the court that subjecting the PIF and Al-Rumayyan to discovery would have implications that extend beyond this case.

“To accept jurisdiction here could set a dangerous precedent allowing PIF to be sued in U.S. courts any time one of its portfolio companies is involved in a dispute,” LIV Golf’s lawyers stated in one filing.

The Public Investment Fund has assets totaling $676 billion, of which $40 billion are held in U.S. companies, LIV Golf has revealed in court filings, which include Uber, Meta, Microsoft, Zoom, Starbucks, Amazon and Walmart.

LIV Golf has tried to differentiate its financial backing from its actual operations, as neither the PIF nor Al-Rumayyan are presently parties in the lawsuit. Its lawyers contend that “PIF only provides high-level oversight, not the ‘pervasive control’ over day-to-day operations required to impute the subsidiary’s contacts to a foreign owner.”

Advertisement

The judge sided with the PGA Tour, which has argued, in essence, that LIV and PIF are one and the same. While LIV says the PIF does not directly own LIV Golf, the judge’s order lays out the complicated ownership tree. LIV Golf is technically owned by a U.K.-based company called LIV Golf Holdings, which is owned by another company called LIV Golf Investments. The PIF is the majority owner of LIV Golf Investments.

“It is plain that PIF is not a mere investor in LIV,” the judge wrote, " … PIF’s actions are indisputably the type of actions by which a private party engages in trade and traffic or commerce.”

The antitrust case began with 11 plaintiffs last August, headlined by Phil Mickelson, claiming the tour engaged in anti-competitive behaviors as LIV Golf was getting off the ground. Most of the LIV golfers have dropped out and the case is now headed by LIV Golf and golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein.

Advertisement

In September, the PGA Tour countersued, saying LIV Golf engaged in tortious interference recruiting golfers who were already under contract with the tour. The PGA Tour is trying to add the PIF and Al-Rumayyan as defendants to its counterclaim, but the judge has yet to issue a ruling on those efforts.

In a January filing, the tour said that “recently produced documents confirm that PIF and Mr. Al-Rumayyan played an active and central role in orchestrating these breaches for their own benefit and are equally liable for the harm caused to the TOUR.”

It said PIF and Al-Rumayyan exercised “near absolute authority over LIV,” that Al-Rumayyan “personally recruited” players under contract with the PGA Tour and “played an active role in contract negotiations, and expressly approved each of the player contracts.”

Advertisement

A PGA Tour spokesman declined to comment Friday on the judge’s order.

The tour initially served subpoenas for the Al-Rumayyan and PIF in September and the two sides went back and forth for several months over the terms and scope of the tour’s requests. After failing to reach an agreement, the judge held a hearing on the matter on Jan. 13. Van Keulen’s order was filed on Feb. 9. It was unsealed Thursday night with portions redacted.

The trial is scheduled to begin in January 2024, though both sides have asked the court to reconsider the case’s schedule and allow more time for trial preparations.

GiftOutline Gift Article