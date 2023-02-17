McLean girls top Langley to claim Liberty District crown

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McLean seniors Kara Bremser and Shushan Krikorian met at half court as the final seconds ticked down in the Highlanders’ 58-50 win over Langley in Friday’s Liberty District final at Yorktown. The stoic expressions they wore throughout the game finally dropped, replaced first by laughter, then tears. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Highlanders (18-7), after falling short in their first three seasons, had finally vanquished their crosstown rivals to earn a Liberty District championship.

“After four years,” Bremser said, “it was hard to believe it was actually real.”

The win capped a remarkable turnaround for McLean that started after the holidays. The nadir for the Highlanders came in a 21-point loss to the Saxons (18-5) that left them under .500. They went back to the drawing board.

Coaches and players met and evaluated what one group expected out of the other. They found that their interests aligned: If everyone gives their best effort, McLean Coach Jen Sobota said — from setting hard screens to diving after loose balls — somebody is going to score.

Advertisement

That message resonated from the top down. Bremser, who was honored as the district’s player of the year before the game, only needed to contribute two points Friday.

She was the first player teammates swarmed at the final whistle.

“We put all the pieces together,” Bremser said. “Everybody gets on the scoreboard now.”

Since a power outage Friday afternoon shifted the game to a neutral site, stripping home-court advantage from Langley, the Highlanders had no problem riling up their fans who made the last-minute drive to Yorktown.

“I feel like every Langley game is just so fun — I went in more excited than nervous,” Krikorian said. “We have fans. Especially girls’ high school games, that doesn’t really happen. It’s fun to play with them behind us.”

The Highlanders grinded out possessions, making the extra pass to find open shooters despite a stout defensive effort from Langley.

Advertisement

McLean was led by sophomores Alyssa Evans (17 points) and Tatum Olson (16), a pairing that helped overcome Langley sophomore Anya Rahman, who had a game-high 31 points.

The Highlanders led 26-23 at the break and never trailed in the second half.

After the final buzzer, as Sobota did the Griddy and players climbed to cut down the net, Krikorian and Bremser again wiped away tears.

“This season was hard,” Krikorian said. “We feel like the hard work has paid off.”

Both teams advance to the region tournament, which starts Tuesday.

GiftOutline Gift Article