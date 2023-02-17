Mike Rizzo, now a lame duck GM, remains optimistic about Nats’ future

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When referencing the Washington Nationals’ rebuild, General Manager Mike Rizzo hasn’t hesitated to remind those listening that he helped orchestrate the organization’s last one, crafting the team into a World Series winner. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But entering the second full year of Washington’s reboot, there’s the possibility that Rizzo, who is in the final year of his contract, won’t be able to see this turnaround all the way through. Yet Rizzo doesn’t seem worried about his expiring deal.

“It’s not the first time, won’t be the last time, I’m on a lame-duck contract,” Rizzo said. “It doesn’t affect me. It doesn’t bother me. I have been there before. I was an area scout. I worked on 20 one-year contracts in a row. So I’m no stranger to limited security. My work will be my résumé and we’ll see how it goes on from there.”

Still, Rizzo’s uncertain future puts him at home with the rest of the organization — a team that has more questions than answers, a manager who is also in the final year of the deal and an uncertain ownership situation that could affect the future of the franchise.

Rizzo joined the organization in 2006 as the Lerner family’s first hire, serving as assistant general manager before becoming the team’s GM in 2009 and leading the organization to four NL East titles and the 2019 World Series triumph. Now, as the Lerners explore a sale of the team, Rizzo said he’s focused on baseball. In talking about ownership, Rizzo also brought up the influence Ted Lerner had on him; the family patriarch died Sunday night at 97. Rizzo called the relationship between him and the Lerner family “a great marriage.”

“Ted was huge in my career, maybe the biggest individual to have to impact my career,” Rizzo said. “He was a man that commanded, did not demand, but commanded great respect and you he had it from me on day one. There was an aura about him when you met with him.”

Rizzo said he has conducted business as usual and the Lerner family has been very supportive of his rebuilding plans. But he was also quick to acknowledge that every decision that happens in the organization ultimately is attributed back to him. And as the Nationals develop their young players, all eyes will certainly be focused on the players that Rizzo has drafted and traded for in the past two seasons.

As he put it, this season could impact the landscape of the franchise and how it views its progress into the rebuild. If some of the team’s core players make a leap, they could help solidify themselves in Washington’s future and encourage the Nationals to spend more in the offseason. But if certain players regress, it could change the timetable, both individually and organizationally.

Brady House, for instance, was Washington’s first-round pick in 2021, a high school shortstop from Georgia, selected No. 11 overall. But Rizzo announced Friday that House would move to third, as many expected, after he tweaked his back last year and missed some time. House has come to camp healthy and Rizzo expects him to transition smoothly. He joins a group of prospects at minor league camp that Rizzo raved about Friday.

“I’m optimistic. I’m excited about this time in our developmental curve with the organization,” Rizzo said. “It’s the best group of upside players we’ve ever had here. I’ve been here since day one. I’ve never seen it like this before. And then when you filter in, there’s 22-, 23- ‚24-year-olds that are already kind of established in the big leagues, I think you see what we’re trying to accomplish here. That will be the first rung on the ladder to get back to the championship.”

The organization believes that some of the pieces are already in the team’s locker room. Catcher Keibert Ruiz, along with middle infielders CJ Abrams and Luis García, are expected to improve upon last season. On the mound, Cade Cavalli, Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore are all early in their careers and haven’t yet reached their peak.

So it will be up to them and the coaching staff to work cohesively to get the best out of the players. Rizzo believes in the coaching staff that Manager Dave Martinez has assembled. But he’s not going to blame the coaches for a player’s poor performance; he called it a player-driven business and players have to produce.

And last season, they didn’t. Though incremental steps were made, Rizzo expected better than last season’s 55-107 record. He understands where the players are in their development; he just wants to see them improve and the rebuild progress.

“I see that the plan is taking place. It’s taking root,” Rizzo said. “I think this is a big year for us to move forward with the plan … and getting us the pieces that it takes to put a championship caliber club on the field. I think that I see what is needed to do that.”

