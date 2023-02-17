Sidwell Friends thumps St. Andrew’s, claims MAC regular season title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two months of Mid-Atlantic Conference basketball came down to a single game Friday night with simple stakes: No. 6 Sidwell Friends hosted No. 12 St. Andrew’s, the winner earning the league’s regular season title. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Both teams entered with gaudy 20-4 records and only one conference loss each, but the game wasn’t much of a contest: The Quakers dominated, 55-41, to earn a share of conference glory. The other half of the MAC title will go to the league’s tournament winner.

In the aftermath of Friday’s victory, Quakers forward Caleb Williams reflected on the not-so-simple road to this uncomplicated, winner-take-all evening.

“It’s been a difficult year to say the least,” the junior said. “We had a lot of injuries early. Had a lot of guys doing different things, playing new roles. It’s been a lot about teaching new guys how we do things and showing them that they came here to play in games like this one. This year has been all about getting everyone on the same page, and we’re now really close to doing that.”

Both the Lions (20-5) and the Quakers (21-4) entered Friday’s game with 10-1 conference marks. St. Andrew’s had defeated Sidwell in late January, topping the defending champion Quakers on a miraculous, buzzer-beating and-one. The Lions, suddenly in pole position, were upset by Potomac School two weeks later.

On Friday, the rematch was fierce and physical. Neither team shot the ball well in the first half, but they beat each other up around the basket. Sidwell, backed by a raucous home crowd, led 21-18 at halftime.

The Quakers have long prided themselves on a strong defensive identity, with one of their regular goals being a single-digit quarter from the other team. In the third quarter Friday, Sidwell delivered its’ biggest single-digit quarter of the year so far, outscoring the Lions 18-3 in that eight minute stretch.

“Our defense picked up, our shots started going and momentum picked up as we increased the lead,” senior guard Cam Gillus said. “That’s how we’ve put teams away all year, It all starts on the defensive end.”

Friday might not mark the end of this dramatic series, as the MAC tournament kicks off next week. The Quakers and the Lions are the top two seeds. If all goes chalk, they will meet again Feb. 26 with another title on the line.

“Not done yet,” Gillus said after the win, surrounded by happy friends and family. “Definitely not done yet.”

