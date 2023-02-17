St. John’s sweeps WCAC hockey titles as boys and girls both prevail

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The St. John’s boys’ hockey team entered Friday’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference final against Gonzaga still a bit irked about the teams’ previous meeting. All season the Cadets had their sights on being the top seed in the postseason, but a loss to the Eagles in the regular season finale forced them to settle for No. 2.

The seeding didn’t seem to matter — aside from inspiring St. John’s. The Cadets took advantage of penalties and played crisply to clinch their second straight WCAC title, 2-1, at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel.

“We lost to them last week in a little senior night game, 4-1, at their barn, and they thought that meant everything to them,” St. John’s goalie Chase Hornbecker said. “We just came in here and showed them that we’re still the better team, no matter the situation.”

In true WCAC fashion, the championship game was extremely physical. Halfway through the second period, Hornbecker went down after a hit to the head that knocked his helmet off. After being assessed by medical staff, he was allowed to continue playing.

The senior captain has been an integral part of the Cadets’ success the past two seasons, and exiting the game wasn’t an option in his mind.

By that point, St. John’s ­(21-5-1) already had taken advantage of a power play during the first period. Senior Paddy McNeice scored off a centering pass from junior forward Connor Hall; Gonzaga’s netminder thought he had stopped the puck, but it slid under his glove and past the goal line.

The Cadets added one more 30 seconds into the second period, with Hall scoring off a rebounded pass.

“It was awesome for the guys to get momentum back on the bench, and we just carried it out through the rest of the game, and we were able to finish it off,” Hall said.

Gonzaga (16-7-4) scored late in the second period when TJ Albero took advantage of a four-on-three situation.

St. John’s was able to stay firm from there, and when the clock buzzed to signal the end of the game, the Cadets launched their equipment into the air and jumped into the boards in front of their section of fans, who waved a big red SJC flag.

“Especially back-to-back, everybody thought we couldn’t do it, but we did,” sophomore forward Carter Johnson said.

Girls repeat

Led by Caroline Lokken, the St. John’s girls defeated Holy Cross for their second consecutive WCAC title, 4-1, also in Laurel. Despite battling through a separated shoulder all season, the senior captain netted two goals and added an assist.

“She doesn’t have her normal shot, and she’s not been as effective as she normally would be, and she’s been in pain most of the year, but she played awesome and battled through it,” Cadets Coach David Sauer said. “She’s a warrior and a great player.”

Eleanor Hoopengardner and Phoenix White also scored for St. John’s, while the lone Tartans goal was scored in the second period by freshman Riley Randall.

“This year being able to lead the team and saying that I led the team and won a championship feels really good,” Lokken said.

