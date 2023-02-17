Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The start of spring training follows a loose script, including at least one local television crew finding at least one player to talk about how excited he is to be back in [insert town in Florida or Arizona, preferably by a beach and/or several golf courses].

So on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Washington Nationals’ first official workout, a reporter and his cameraman scanned the clubhouse for a taker. A group of young pitchers, no major league appearances among them, sat on red couches and talked. Outfielder Donovan Casey hunched into his locker, back to the room, and scribbled in a journal. Then veteran first baseman Matt Adams walked by and the camera followed.

Before July 2021, Florida’s own Trea Turner was a prime candidate for this duty. But since Turner was traded along with Max Scherzer, the Nationals have been bleeding stars and experience. Adams, 34, is in his third stint with the club and last played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the independent American Association. This spring, he is a nonroster invitee with a distant chance to make the team out of camp. But consider what has happened to his corner nook of lockers over the past four years.

Advertisement

In 2019, before the Nationals went and won the whole thing, the nook was home to Adams, Ryan Zimmerman, Howie Kendrick, Adam Eaton, Brian Dozier, Turner ... and a 20-year-old named Juan Soto was nearby. Now? Adams’s neighbors include Dominic Smith (starting first baseman) and Carter Kieboom (still recovering from Tommy John surgery).

Stephen Strasburg isn’t at spring training because of continued issues following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2021. Other holdovers from the title team include Patrick Corbin (6.31 ERA in 2022), center fielder Victor Robles (.584 OPS) and reliever Sean Doolittle (another nonroster invitee). Gerardo Parra, now a special assistant to General Manager Mike Rizzo, has been walking around with a glove on. And thus another rebuilding year is in full swing.

It is hard to pinpoint the Nationals’ vibe, their identity, because they don’t have a face or any discernible veteran presence. Not yet, at least.

Advertisement

Camp is fresh. New teammates are meeting, plus all the position players are expected to report by early next week. Young starters MacKenzie Gore, Cade Cavalli and Josiah Gray are already throwing off the mound. Keibert Ruiz is finding his voice behind the plate. Friday morning, Luis García arrived and a handful of Latin American players gathered by his locker. Soon, CJ Abrams will be at shortstop, García at second, maybe Joey Meneses catching their throws at first.

Maybe a vibe or two will stem from their presence.

Here’s what else to know from the early days of camp:

Everyone is talking about the new rules. For Washington’s pitchers, they are hard to ignore with a portable pitch clock behind their bullpens restarting each time they catch the ball. But the consensus among players and coaches is that the clock will be an even harder adjustment for hitters.

Naturally, most of the conversations have centered on how to strategically game the rules. One idea is for pitchers to work fast early in counts, force the hitter to use their one timeout, then slow down to mess with the hitter’s timing. Hitters need to be in the box and ready by the eight-second mark of the 15-second pitch clock — assuming no runners are on — or they will be charged with a strike. Now imagine the pitcher staring at them for the final eight seconds or so, the hitter powerless to call time again and reset. Is the world ready for this much drama?

Advertisement

The Nationals are easing Kieboom into action. Coming off elbow surgery, Kieboom, a 25-year-old third baseman, is throwing across the diamond but only overhand. According to Manager Dave Martinez, he has yet to throw sidearm or on the run after fielding a grounder in front of him. The plan is to be careful with Kieboom, who is still trying to establish himself after some rough stints in the majors (2019, 2020, 2021). Martinez told reporters Thursday that, in the immediate future, he might try to get Kieboom exhibition at-bats as a designated hitter. In-game defensive reps will come a bit down the line.

Jake Alu could get some run in left field this spring. If everyone stays healthy, it’s difficult to chart Alu’s path to the Opening Day roster. The Nationals brought back Ildemaro Vargas to be their utility infielder. Alu, 25, has minor league options and could swing from Class AAA to the majors throughout the year without going on waivers. But that he’s in the mix — and that he’s on the 40-man roster after the club protected him from the Rule 5 Draft in November — is already significant for the former 24th-round pick.

And playing even more positions can’t hurt. Alu has a fan in Martinez, who is impressed with Alu’s bat and wants to test him in left. Last season, in stints with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators and Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, Alu made 112 starts at third base and nine at second. Advanced defensive metrics considered him a plus defender at third. As for the outfield, he has four starts in left as a pro, all with the Senators in 2022. He also manned a bit of left and right while at Boston College.

With Lane Thomas, Robles, Corey Dickerson, Alex Call, Stone Garrett and Meneses, the Nationals don’t have a ton of opportunities to offer in the corner outfield spots. But again, Alu is a solid fielder who wants to give his bat a chance to shine. Versatility will only help advance that goal.

GiftOutline Gift Article