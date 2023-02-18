Bullis caps a dominant conference campaign as the outright IAC champion

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bullis senior Zane Adnan was at the center of the ruckus Saturday, his hair slick with sweat and a piece of net tucked behind his ear. He looked around his home court at his joyous teammates, family and friends who had flooded it, and he shook his head in near disbelief.

“It’s a beautiful moment, man,” he said. “To beat this team — in this place, in this way? It’s almost poetic. Everything has come full circle.”

The No. 3 Bulldogs had just defeated No. 20 Landon, 64-45, in the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament championship game. The Bulldogs, who won the regular season title, fended off the one conference opponent who had beaten them this year to claim the outright league title.

The win marked a shift in power in a proud conference. In recent years, the IAC had been run by St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, which won three straight tournament titles starting in 2019. But the Saints were somewhat sidelined from the race this year as they went through a coaching change, leaving the door open for a new power to emerge.

A young Bullis team filled that void. The Bulldogs, who had last won a share of the IAC title in 2017, started the season hot and just kept winning. With an experienced coach and a stable of talented perimeter players, Bullis (25-2) navigated the conference schedule with relative ease. Across a 9-1 campaign, the Bulldogs won by an average of 18 points.

“Early in the season, during nonconference play, we recognized we had a special group,” junior forward Caden Diggs said. “All of us are humble and hungry. We stayed even-keeled the whole season and didn’t get infatuated with ourselves.”

On Feb. 3, the Bears (18-9) toppled Bullis at home on a last-second layup. Landon had seemed to ride the momentum of that upset ever since; coming into Saturday, the Bethesda program had won six straight. But in the rematch, Bullis showed how it had dominated all year as it pieced together a complete performance over the final three quarters.

Well before the opening tip, the Bulldogs knew the key to stopping Landon would be containing senior Tyler Perkins. The Penn signee terrorized the IAC this winter, averaging 29.1 points per conference game. On Saturday, Bullis held Perkins to 20 points and made life even more miserable for his supporting cast.

With the Bears struggling to generate any momentum, the Bulldogs played fast and loose. They flew around on the offensive end and attacked the rim with the confidence of a team that knows it can trust its defense. A surge by Landon cut Bullis’s lead to eight with 4:30 left, but Adnan answered with an eight-point scoring run to restore the party atmosphere in the Bulldogs’ gym.

