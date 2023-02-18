Caps are left out in the cold during 4-1 loss to Hurricanes in Stadium Series

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RALEIGH, N.C. — Washington Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette clapped and cracked a smile after the ceremonial puck drop, joining the 56,961 souls who had abandoned their tailgates and brought the party into Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday night. How could he not? Laviolette had once been a key part of the growth of hockey in Raleigh, becoming a beloved figure as he coached the city’s recently arrived NHL franchise to the Stanley Cup in 2006, and now he was basking in coaching against the Carolina Hurricanes during their first chance to host an outdoor game.

Laviolette had remembered how hardcore the college sports fans are here, and now his Capitals were taking the ice situated on top of North Carolina State’s football field. A marching band blared the Scorpions’ “Rock You Like A Hurricane.” A student section and cheerleaders went wild in one of the end zones. The stadium lights glistened off the ice. For some of the Capitals, it brought them back to both their pond hockey youth and their college days, a perfect setting to jolt them out of a painful three-game losing streak.

But by the middle of the second period, this football stadium-turned-hockey rink had changed nothing for the Capitals — and with his team trailing by four in an eventual 4-1 loss, Laviolette called a timeout. His players staggered to the bench as the crowd roared for its Hurricanes. The coaching staff yelled directions at the players as pyrotechnic flames burst from torches behind them. It was the backdrop to a nightmare as the Capitals, already reeling during a difficult week, suffered one of their most lopsided setbacks of the season and lost more traction in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Washington had entered 3-0 all-time in outdoor games, but Saturday followed a similar script: With captain Alex Ovechkin out of action again after the death of his father, the Capitals struggled to manufacture offense, were listless on the power play and struggled to counter the speedy Hurricanes, who played with pace and capitalized on numerous Washington mistakes to improve to 27-4-3 since Nov. 26.

It took less than three minutes for Carolina to force Washington into a familiar position: chasing the game. After a chip and chase into the right corner, Teuvo Teravainen sent the puck across the crease to Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who muscled his way behind defenseman Matt Irwin and deflected the puck into an open net with his left skate past goalie Darcy Kuemper to make it 1-0 at 2:11 of the first period.

Kotkaniemi was whistled for a penalty a few minutes later, but Washington’s power-play woes continued — the Capitals didn’t attempt a shot on their first man advantage. They earned a second chance later in the period after Tom Wilson, back in the lineup for the first time since late January because of a lower-body injury, drew a tripping call. But the Capitals couldn’t tie the score when a point-blank shot by Conor Sheary, who has one goal in his past 20 games, was stopped by Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen (24 saves).

Kuemper (32 saves) made an acrobatic left pad stop less than six minutes into the second period, but the rebound bounced in front of the crease. The Hurricanes’ Paul Stastny was there and chipped the puck into the net off the shaft of Kuemper’s stick, which went flying out of the goaltender’s hands and bounced off the back boards as his team went down 2-0 at 5:47.

The game lost star power without Ovechkin, who returned to Russia this past week, and some of the promotional materials for the game symbolized Washington’s depleted lineup. As Capitals fans traveled to Raleigh, they may have seen billboards at the city’s airport advertising the event with images of Ovechkin and defenseman John Carlson, who remains sidelined after taking a puck to the side of the head during a game in late December.

The return of Wilson at least allowed the Capitals to reclaim some of their identity, but even as the forward aggressively patrolled the ice Saturday night, delivering savage checks on several opponents, Carolina was firmly in control. All of the players had to adjust to the new setting in temperatures that hovered in the high 30s, finding their footing on the outdoor ice and reading pucks off stiff, lively boards, but the Hurricanes seemed right at home as they pounced on Washington’s self-inflicted errors.

After Evgeny Kuznetsov was called for an offensive zone penalty in the second period, Martin Necas cashed in with a one-timer on the power play to make it 3-0 at 8:48. And after the Hurricanes denied a Capitals rush, a long pass to a streaking Necas up the left side opened up a two-on-one. Necas patiently waited as Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov went to his stomach to stop a crossing pass — then flipped the puck across the crease to Teravainen, who tapped the puck into an open net to make it 4-0 at 11:17.

After the timeout, the Capitals continued to struggle producing looks at the net — Washington had just 15 shots on goal in the first two periods (it finished with 25) and have managed two or fewer goals in eight of their past 10 games — and frustration boiled over. Scrums broke out in front of Kuemper. Wilson jawed with Hurricanes. Anthony Mantha dropped the gloves with Jordan Martinook. Even after Wilson got the Capitals on the board with a goal to make it 4-1 in the middle of the third period, the home crowd didn’t let up. The band blared another song, and some kids from the student section kept themselves entertained by chasing a puck that flew out of the rink.

Laviolette had said earlier in the week that Hurricanes fans had helped give him some of his best hockey memories. On Saturday night, he stuck his hands in his white hoodie as the temperatures dropped, looking on as they gave him and his players one of their worst memories of this season.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Capitals arrive in style

A few minutes after Carolina’s players showed up wearing vintage golf attire, Washington embraced the college football setting of Saturday night’s game by coordinating outfits for their trek to Carter-Finley Stadium. They arrived in yellow school buses wearing custom letterman jackets, some of which had the names of their children stitched on the sleeves, and the players carried footballs and waved to fans.

The idea came from forward T.J. Oshie.

“If I could go back to my senior year of college right now and not sign as a pro, I would,” the former star at North Dakota quipped earlier in the week. “To get back to the college atmosphere, I’ve been longing for that.”

Wilson returns, Johansson plays

Washington’s lineup received a boost from Wilson, who had been out since late January. His lower-body injury came just eight games after he had returned from offseason knee surgery. Fellow forward Marcus Johansson, who ranks second on the team with 13 goals, also played after suffering an apparent lower-body injury in Thursday night’s loss to Florida.

The Capitals reassigned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Hershey of the American Hockey League. He had played Thursday for his first NHL appearance since December 2019. Irwin replaced him in the lineup Saturday.

