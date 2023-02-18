Dunbar girls come through late, capture fourth straight DCIAA title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dunbar junior London Gray craned her neck upward, watching as her layup attempt hung on the back of the rim. Midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday’s D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game, her top-seeded Crimson Tide had lacked the oomph that it needed to pull ahead, having trailed Coolidge since the start of the second quarter.

The ball bounced on the back iron five times, decreasing in height with each tap but continuing to stay put before falling forward as an official blew his whistle to signal for an and-one.

Finally, her team had the lead, and now it had the momentum needed to close out a 55-47 win. The Crimson Tide (16-4) finished the game on a 13-4 run in Coolidge’s Northwest Washington gym to secure its fourth straight DCIAA title.

“We knew what we came for, and we knew what we were facing when we stepped out on that court,” said Gray, who took home tournament MVP honors after finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds. “I’m going to savor this moment forever.”

Advertisement

When Jermaine Clark took over at Dunbar for longtime coach Shayla Williams before the season, he understood the pressure of inheriting a team with three straight DCIAA championships in the rearview. Clark knew the Crimson Tide needed an identity.

The team chose defense as its calling card. While other squads prepared to outscore Dunbar, the Crimson Tide spends just a fraction of practice time working on offense and the rest tinkering with defense. Rather than confound opponents with complicated offensive sets, it frustrates rivals with four to five distinct defensive looks each game. In practice, it scrimmages against the boys’ junior varsity team to prepare for hectic, fast-paced situations.

That style of play was just what Saturday afternoon brought. After a first-round exit last year, Coolidge (17-8) came out hungry on its home floor. Though the Crimson Tide rolled to an 8-3 lead, a disciplined Colts squad began capitalizing on Dunbar mistakes; by the end of the first quarter, they trailed 10-9, and by the end of the half, they had pulled ahead 22-21. A buzzer-beating layup gave the Colts a five-point edge heading into the final period.

Advertisement

But the Crimson Tide, with just two upperclassmen on the roster, still had poise. It just had to wait until the fourth quarter.

“Our message was to dig in,” freshman Demi Marshall said. “Everybody lifted each other up.”

The lockdown defense the team strove for all season finally appeared. Marshall and sophomore Emorean Thomas — who scored 18 points and shushed the crowd with seconds remaining — took turns initiating a steady offense. And Gray’s exploits sealed the victory.

“We kept our composure,” Thomas said, “and we’re champions again.”

GiftOutline Gift Article