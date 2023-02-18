Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The dunk contest used to be a showcase event. It’s now a zombie thrill. It’s this thing the NBA keeps reviving out of tradition or obligation or assumption that, because dunks are still among the most celebrated of all sports highlights, people remain interested in watching high-jumping men test the limits of athletic creativity.

So the competition lurches on, occupying prime real estate on NBA All-Star Weekend and living off sporadic bouts of awe. That’s been the cycle for 25 years. Remember the 1998 All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden, when the league shelved the dunk contest for the WNBA-NBA 2Ball Competition? It was a reaction to a lackluster run of dunk contests that had culminated in 1997 with a display so boring that the champion — a 19-year-old budding superstar named Kobe Bryant — couldn’t rescue it.

In 2000, the fun returned. Vince Carter put his elbow through the rim and spent that entire Saturday night reimagining the possibilities. “The dunk contest is back!” many exclaimed then. Every few years, they yell it again.

No one would even whisper those words now. Participants need name tags; it has become a Charles Barkley “Who He Play For?” special. Here is the field for Saturday night: Kenyon Martin Jr., Trey Murphy III, Jericho Sims and Mac McClung. McClung, who played two seasons at Georgetown before transferring to Texas Tech, was representing the Delaware Blue Coats — the Philadelphia 76ers’ G League affiliate — when he received the invitation.

“No shade, but what are we doing?” Kevin Durant wondered in response to the news. “And Mac is an outstanding athlete, but what are we doing?”

It’s a question for the high flyers who have guaranteed NBA contracts. What are you doing? When did you become too cool to dunk?

Perhaps that’s the wrong adjective. When did you become too scared to compete? When did you become too uninspired to reinvent the tradition?

To be fair, many factors have diminished this slam dunk spectacle. It’s difficult to come up with creative dunks. It has been 47 years since the ABA graced us with the first pro battle in 1976. (For entry back then, you needed a nickname, not simply a valid driver’s license: Dr. J, Iceman, Skywalker, Special K, A-Train.) In nearly a half-century, we have seen just about every variation of the free throw line dunk, every self-lob, every prop, every 360, every windmill, every between-the-legs jam.

It’s hard out here for an innovator. Unless someone slams himself through the basket, swings on the rim like a gymnast and then finishes by catching an alley-oop, someone is destined to mutter, “Seen that before.” Players mostly try to renovate charming old dunks and show some athletic evolution.

Spectators have also reached a point in which almost no trick dunk can compete with in-game action anymore. NBA reality is much more mesmerizing than fantasy. When Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant cocked back and posterized Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith last month, it wasn’t just a breathtaking highlight replayed over and over again on “SportsCenter.” It was a viral moment viewed millions of times, from every angle conceivable, across multiple platforms within an hour of it happening.

It’s a far cry from the days when Julius Erving, a basketball deity, would magically make rare television appearances. Seeing him fly through the air felt more like a holiday than a right. Even though the NBA was exploding in popularity when Michael Jordan arrived, there was still a mystique about him and other stars because technology couldn’t allow for the current level of exposure. That’s what made all-star games, in every sport, such a novel concept: You didn’t get to see your favorite players often, and when the best of the best all appeared together, it was the ultimate joy.

Now, if you wish, you can study every move that every all-star makes on any given night. It’s convenient, and for the obsessed, it enhances the experience. But familiarity also makes it tricky to wow.

The standard for staged dunks is incredibly high when they must compete with the surprise of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards turning an ordinary half-court play into a dunk of the year candidate. But throughout basketball history, the greatest dunkers could do both. The greatest dunkers had to do both, for pride and marketability. Jordan couldn’t be Air Jordan without battling Dominique Wilkins on All-Star Weekend.

They also didn’t mind losing, because it was about artistry and selling a game that hadn’t yet become a global titan. Wilkins was a two-time dunk champion, but he didn’t win on three other occasions. In 1984, he finished third; Larry Nance won it, and Erving was second. In 1986, his 5-foot-7 teammate, Spud Webb, shocked the world. In 1988, Jordan outlasted Wilkins in Chicago during an epic showdown.

It doesn’t take a great player to be a great dunker, but that combination of star power and showmanship is what made the dunk contest a featured all-star event. It’s dying again because prominent players act as if they don’t need it. Assuming he’s not waiting until he turns 40 to participate, LeBron James will exit the NBA without competing in it. When Derrick Rose was young and explosive, he opted against it, too. Morant has said he won’t do it. Asked recently whether he would ever consider entering, Edwards replied: “Nope. I’m an in-game dunker.”

Injury misfortune has left Zion Williamson, who came to the NBA known for dunking, unavailable throughout his career. The dunk contest was once a dream scenario for shoe companies, and those sponsors wanted their prized athletes to demonstrate their gifts. But such publicity isn’t essential to that game anymore.

Despite experiencing its own stale moments, the three-point contest has become the closest thing to a signature event on All-Star Saturday Night. Five all-stars are in this year’s field: Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, Julius Randle and Jayson Tatum. The dunk contest, which shifted its focus to young players long ago, hasn’t featured someone actually playing in the All-Star Game since 2014.

The big stars come dressed to party, record each dunk attempt on their phones and comfort the youngsters after their best-laid plans don’t move the crowd. Since Zach Lavine and Aaron Gordon put on a show in 2016 to rival Jordan and Wilkins, the contest has been largely forgettable. And when something memorable does occur — such as Derrick Jones Jr. edging Gordon in 2020 — it gets upstaged by judges who seem predisposed to undervaluing today’s dunkers.

If nothing else, Gordon had fun with it. Upset with Dwyane Wade for not giving him a 10 on his final dunk, Gordon turned rapper and released the diss track “9 Out of 10.”

It was creative, at least. Wilkins used to say he dunked “as a tool for intimidation.” NBA players now dunk more than ever in games, but when asked to manufacture a few original ones for a competition, they are intimidated. Or unimaginative. Or exhausted.

It’s a shame that time and consumption habits have conspired with the players’ changing attitudes to dull the experience. Without an inspired concept to refresh the legacy, it won’t last much longer.

