Qatari foundation, British billionaire among bidders for Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, reportedly submitted an offer Friday to buy English soccer power Manchester United from its current owners, per multiple reports. “The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training center, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports,” the foundation said in a statement. “The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”

Friday was the final day for potential buyers to bid on the club, which has been owned by the Glazer family since they bought it for about $1.4 billion in 2005. The Glazers also own the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the sum of Sheikh Jassim’s bid was not mentioned, the price is estimated to reach as high as $6 billion, according to the Associated Press, which cited reported interest from Saudi Arabia and Elon Musk.

Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari ties sparked resistance to his bid from Manchester United’s LGBTQ supporters’ group, the Rainbow Devils, which expressed “deep concern” over a connection to countries that criminalize same-sex relationships.

Rainbow Devils believe any bidder seeking to buy Manchester United must commit to making football a sport for everyone, including LGBTQ+ supporters, players and staff. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LYaAs9GLUX — Rainbow Devils (@RainbowDevils) February 17, 2023

“Rainbow Devils believe any bidder seeking to buy Manchester United must commit to making football a sport for everyone, including LGBTQ+ supporters, players and staff,” it said. “We therefore have deep concern over some of the bids that are being made. We are watching the current process closely with this in mind.”

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS confirmed Saturday it also made a bid to buy Manchester United. Ratcliffe unsuccessfully bid to buy Chelsea last year, though INEOS does own French club Nice and Swiss club Lausanne. It also holds a partnership with Formula 1 racing’s Mercedes team.

“We can confirm that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have submitted a bid for majority ownership of Manchester United Football Club,” the company said in a statement (via AP). “We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again.”

