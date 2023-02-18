At somber Michigan State, No. 8 Maryland holds on for a 66-61 victory

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A somber tone filled Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon as Michigan State resumed on-campus athletic activities five days after a gunman killed three students and injured five others. The women’s basketball team returned to practice Thursday and the players had the option to sit out Saturday’s game against No. 8 Maryland; sophomore center Brooklyn Rewers did just that.

Several Michigan State players shed tears during a moment of silence and the national anthem before the game. Then, in a low-energy matchup clearly affected by the week’s events, the Terrapins prevailed, 66-61.

Maryland (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten), which clinched a double bye in the conference tournament, has won four straight and 15 of 17. The Terps host No. 7 Iowa on Tuesday night.

“Definitely a day when you’re reminded every single day how precious every moment of our life is,” Coach Brenda Frese said. “Our thoughts have been with the entire Michigan State community this week. And obviously what happened is unimaginable. We knew today would be extremely emotional.”

The announced crowd of 3,439 brought energy to the proceedings, as challenging as that was. The atmosphere relaxed as the game wore on and fans began to focus on the action on the floor. The final minutes were raucous as the underdog Spartans (13-13, 5-10) got within two points with 22 seconds left, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

Diamond Miller carried a heavy load for the Terps. She finished with 29 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while getting to the free throw line 19 times (and making 11 tries). Abby Meyers (14 points) was the only other Terp to reach double figures; her four-point play in the third quarter helped Maryland outscore Michigan State 27-15 in the period and build a 16-point lead that the Spartans couldn’t overcome.

“It was super hard for us,” Miller said. “Nobody wants that to happen on anybody’s campus. And the fact that they’re a part of the Big Ten is really scary and unimaginable. But when we get in between the lines, we still have a job that we have to do. And it was really hard coming out, but I think we just got through all the all the emotions. … I never stopped thinking about those three students and what the students have gone through on this campus.”

Neither team was efficient. Maryland shot 35.8 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from behind the arc; Michigan State shot 32.2 percent and 25.8 percent from long distance.

Julia Ayrault led Michigan State with 15 points and eight rebounds. Acting coach Dean Lockwood said the Spartans wanted to press the Terps to slow them down and keep them out of transition. The plan was to do a lot of switching to make sure they contested shots.

“It’s hard,” Ayrault said. “Our first practice back ... everyone says, ‘Basketball is an outlet; basketball’s a distraction.’ But I think some things, it’s like, it’s bigger than that. And I’m really proud of us for just showing up because I know ... it’s hard. It’s hard to come back and try and just play this game that seems so small in those moments.”

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

‘Spartan Strong’

Michigan State players and staff members wore white warmup T-shirts that read “Spartan Strong.” Maryland players and staffers wore orange and green ribbons — orange to bring awareness to gun violence, green to represent Michigan State. Both teams wore pink-and-white jersey combinations for breast cancer awareness.

“Very, very proud of their effort,” Lockwood said. “Very proud of their resiliency. Very proud of just how they responded to the events of the past week. They kept their unity of purpose in this game. We talked a little bit about it and we didn’t want to belabor points going into it, but just how we all need healing. Sport can do that and be that. We wanted to kind of be a healing element for our community.”

Whistles aplenty

Both teams had foul issues: Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers fouled out, and two players from each team racked up four fouls apiece. Maryland was 24 for 37 from the free throw line after going 18 for 18 in a win over Illinois on Sunday. Michigan State was 15 for 24.

Sellers scored a season-low two points in a season-low 13 minutes.

Merchant still out

Lockwood, an assistant, is serving as Michigan State’s acting coach with Suzy Merchant sidelined. Merchant was hospitalized late last month after a one-vehicle crash caused by a health issue, the team said. She returned home two days later but has yet to return to the sideline.

