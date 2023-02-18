Michigan State continues to mourn as on-campus sports return

The men’s tennis team played in the morning in the first home sporting event since the university canceled all scheduled contests on campus during the week. The women’s basketball team hosted No. 8 Maryland at 3 p.m., the second event of the day.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State attempted to get back to normal Saturday with the return of on-campus athletic events, though nothing around the university felt like it. The university was clearly still in mourning after a gunman killed three students and critically injured five others Monday night.

Despite a picturesque afternoon with a cloudless sky, few people were out walking around and the area was still and quiet. The Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center, located two minutes away from the Breslin Center basketball arena, had three flags out front — Michigan State, the state of Michigan, the United States — all at half-mast. Inside the Breslin Center, a dulled feeling permeated the proceedings as everyone went about their business before the game. There weren’t many audible laughs or people joking around. The Michigan State players went through their stretches and warm-ups in workmanlike fashion with few smiles or much chatter. About 45 minutes before the game, the Spartans huddled up, but quietly went through their paces.