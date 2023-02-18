Michigan State continues to mourn as on-campus sports return

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State attempted to get back to normal Saturday with the return of on-campus athletic events, though nothing around the university felt like it. The university was clearly still in mourning after a gunman killed three students and critically injured five others Monday night.
Despite a picturesque afternoon with a cloudless sky, few people were out walking around and the area was still and quiet. The Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center, located two minutes away from the Breslin Center basketball arena, had three flags out front — Michigan State, the state of Michigan, the United States — all at half-mast. Inside the Breslin Center, a dulled feeling permeated the proceedings as everyone went about their business before the game. There weren’t many audible laughs or people joking around. The Michigan State players went through their stretches and warm-ups in workmanlike fashion with few smiles or much chatter. About 45 minutes before the game, the Spartans huddled up, but quietly went through their paces.
The Spartans wore white T-shirts with green lettering that read “Spartan Strong.” Maryland players, coaches and staff wore orange and green ribbons — orange to bring awareness to gun violence and green for MSU.
The pregame activities included a pair of moments of remembrance. Michigan State’s in-game entertainment director gave a short speech expressing thanks to the crowd that came out, ending it with “together we are Spartan Strong, forever.” There was also a moment of silence before the playing of the national anthem. The P.A. announcer thanked first responders as Spartans players stood side-by-side with their arms interlocked, most staring straight ahead without expressions. Multiple players could be seen wiping their eyes and one clearly asked another “You okay?”
Michigan State had returned to practice on Thursday and players had the option to take part. Sophomore center Brooklyn Rewers opted to not play in Saturday’s game.