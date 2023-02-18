The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NBA All-Star Saturday live updates Dunk contest, three-point contest and skills challenge are on tap

NBA All-Star Saturday night will feature the skills competition, the three-point contest and the dunk contest. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
All-Star Saturday night will feature a mix of stars and lesser-known players competing in the skills challenge, three-point contest and dunk contest. Follow along for the latest updates.

Here's what to know:

The All-Star Game is back in Salt Lake City for the first time in 30 years. While Utah has been dogged by negative impressions, Jazz owner Ryan Smith hopes this is a moment for the state to shine
There’s no Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Dwight Howard or Blake Griffin among this year’s competitors in a starless slam-dunk contest. The league will turn to Kenyon Martin Jr., Mac McClung, Trey Murphy III and Jericho Sims.
Before the NBA world descended on Utah, the focus of the league was in Phoenix as Kevin Durant spoke to the media for the first time since his blockbuster trade and acknowledged the looming pressure to win the title.

