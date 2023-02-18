Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If it feels as if Northwestern came out of nowhere to charge to second place in the Big Ten standings, join the club. The Wildcats have done stellar work the last two weeks, ripping off a four-game winning streak that includes victories at Wisconsin and Ohio State and home defeats of Purdue and Indiana. The latter triumph completed a season sweep of the Hoosiers and improved Northwestern to 19-7 overall.

At the start of February, Northwestern was part of the Big Ten’s massive midpack, and in the absence of a recognized star or two, it was easy for Chris Collins’s squad to seem like just another team on its way to a No. 9 or a No. 10 seed.

That ignored two things. First, the Wildcats have a veteran backcourt featuring seniors Chase Audige and Boo Buie in a league where most of the best-known names toil in the frontcourt. Second, even being in the mix for an at-large berth made Northwestern a surprise; it was picked to finish 13th in the Big Ten’s media poll, ahead of only Nebraska.

While the Wildcats are one of the more pleasant developments in the sport, not all surprises are good (Ohio State, picked to finish sixth, is languishing in 13th). There are similar stories in all of the projected multi-bid leagues besides the American Athletic, where preseason picks have held up well.

A look, then, at others teams that have done their part to show the flaws in the expectations games.

Pitt: The Panthers (19-7, 12-3 ACC) loaded up on transfers in the offseason and were pegged to finish 14th — behind even dreadful Louisville. Considering Pitt hadn’t won more than six ACC games since Jamie Dixon left town after the 2016 season, it wasn’t unreasonable. But Blake Hinson (via Iowa State), Greg Elliott (Marquette) and Nelly Cummings (Colgate) are all averaging double figures and the Panthers are tied with Virginia for the league lead.

Marquette: Pegged to finish ninth in the Big East, the Golden Eagles (21-6, 13-3) are alone in first place after Wednesday’s 69-68 defeat of Xavier. Tyler Kolek, the Atlantic 10’s rookie of the year two years ago at George Mason before leaving after a coaching change, has developed into one of the best offensive maestros in the college game. Marquette is poised to land its highest NCAA seed since it made the Elite Eight as a No. 3 seed in 2013.

Kansas State: The Wildcats weren’t the universal last-place pick in the 10-team Big 12; some people thought they might finish ninth, maybe even eighth. But enough had so little faith in a team coming off a bad season with a first-time coach (Jerome Tang) to put K-State at the bottom. Instead, Tang unleashed point guard Markquis Nowell and provided a shot to Keyontae Johnson after a heart condition sidelined him at Florida.

The Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) have faded some since a hot start, but they’re tied for fifth in the toughest league in the country and on the way to a tournament berth.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack was tabbed as a ninth-place team in the Mountain West. Nevada (20-6, 10-3) enters the weekend tied for second thanks to Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas (17.7 points per game) and a big lineup thriving at both ends of the floor.

Utah: The Utes (17-10, 10-6) are probably heading to the NIT rather than the NCAA tournament, and getting smoked by 26 points at Arizona on Thursday didn’t help their field of 68 chances. But they were still picked 10th in the Pac-12 and sit a half-game out of third place, and 7-footer Branden Carlson (16.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game) is one of three players to rank in the top six in the league in both scoring and rebounding.

He’s keeping good company: Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. So are the Utes, who have made a substantial leap after going 11-20 in Craig Smith’s first season in Salt Lake City.

Missouri: The Tigers (19-7, 7-6) were slotted in 11th place in the SEC’s preseason poll and now share sixth place with Vanderbilt (a 12th-place pick before the year and worthy of a nod even with a 14-12 overall record). First-year coach Dennis Gates got Missouri rolling against a manageable early schedule, then scored victories over Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Loyola Marymount: The Lions (17-11, 7-7 WCC) have had a delightfully weird year, but they’ve beaten St. Mary’s at home and Gonzaga in Spokane despite being the ninth-place pick in the preseason. They’re in fourth place after the Zags delivered retribution in the form of a 108-65 bludgeoning on Thursday and they need to win the WCC tournament to earn their first NCAA berth since 1990. Still, Loyola Marymount has won the expectations game.

What’s next for Beard?

The off-the-floor story of the college basketball season — well, outside of New Mexico State’s mess, anyway — is how Texas coach Chris Beard became former Texas coach Chris Beard.

And chances are, he’ll be a head coach again soon after this week’s developments.

With his legal issues resolved, Beard will probably draw interest from someone with a coaching vacancy next month. Maybe multiple someones. And the reason is his on-court track record.

In his lone year at Little Rock (2015-16), he led the Trojans to their first victory in the NCAA tournament since 1986. When he took over at Texas Tech, the Red Raiders owned eight all-time NCAA tournament victories. He led them to a total of eight over a two-year span, reaching a regional final in 2018 and the national title game the following season.

Strictly within the lines, it’s an impressive résumé. And it’s why it would come as no surprise if Beard makes headlines for a fourth consecutive month in March.

Mid-major spotlight: Kent State

When things were going well for Kent State earlier this season — and even when things weren’t in tight losses at College of Charleston, Houston and Gonzaga — the Golden Flashes knew they could count on their defense.

Then came a wobble in the middle of conference play that included defeats at Northern Illinois and rival Akron. More concerning was the loss of guard Giovanni Santiago to a broken hand in the Akron loss.

Kent State hasn’t been the same since its best team defender was lost for the rest of the regular season. It’s somehow been better, winning three in a row entering Friday’s game against Eastern Michigan.

“I think after the Akron game when Gio got hurt, we watched the film, looked at some of the areas we needed to get better at,” Coach Rob Senderoff said. “Knowing Gio is going to be gone, we’ve really stepped up rebounding the ball, creating turnovers and just our overall commitment on the defensive end has gotten back to where we were earlier in the year over the last three games. I think that’s sort of been our formula.”

The Golden Flashes (21-5, 11-2 Mid-American) began Friday tied atop the MAC with Toledo and in pursuit of a piece of their first regular season title since 2015. They’ve won 23 of 25 conference regular season games since the middle of last season, when they came within a game of the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017.

Plenty of credit goes to former Duquesne guard Sincere Carry, the MAC player of the year last season. He’s averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 assists this year while logging 36 minutes a game.

“Statistically, some of his numbers are down from last year, but his impact on winning is even greater this year,” Senderoff said. “I think for the position he plays, being a point guard, that’s his primary care. That’s really where his focus is.”

Carry has amplified his defensive effort in the three games since Santiago’s injury, and others have emerged in larger roles as well. Senior reserve forward Chris Payton was already coming on, and he’s averaged 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last three games. Sophomore guard Jalen Sullinger, known for his outside shooting, has improved his commitment to defense.

Carry, Sullinger and redshirt senior Malique Jacobs (12 points per game) figure to play heavy minutes without Santiago, who Senderoff said could return for the NCAA tournament. There’s plenty driving Kent State, not only the desire to maximize this season but also complete some unfinished business. The Golden Flashes’ MAC title game loss to Akron last year snapped a 14-game winning streak.

“We have a lot of guys back from that loss in the championship game last year, and for the most part this season we’ve had tremendous focus and commitment to doing the things you need to do to win games,” Senderoff said. “It’s really driven by those guys, by the returning guys.”

Weekend highlights

Illinois at No. 14 Indiana (noon Saturday, ESPN): The Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6) just got swept by Northwestern to fall out of a share of second place in the Big Ten. What better way for Trayce Jackson-Davis and Co. to shrug it off by finishing off a sweep of the Illini (17-8, 8-6). Illinois is coming off a 93-81 loss at Penn State.

No. 10 Tennessee at Kentucky (1 p.m. Saturday, CBS): For a while there, it looked like Kentucky (17-9, 8-5 SEC) was going to try to use its victory in Knoxville last month as its entire résumé. Wednesday’s triumph at Mississippi State should help provide some depth to the Wildcats’ profile. Tennessee (20-6, 9-4) heads to Rupp Arena after besting Alabama at home on Wednesday; can the Volunteers reload the musket and avoid the season sweep?

No. 19 Iowa State at No. 12 Kansas State (2 p.m. Saturday, ESPN): K-State was a fantastic story when it was 17-2, but is mired in a 2-5 slide that began with a loss to the Cyclones (17-8, 8-5 Big 12) on Jan. 21. Markquis Nowell, Keyontae Johnson and the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) get three of their next four at home, which could help stabilize things heading into March.

No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas (4 p.m. Saturday, ESPN): Baylor’s 0-3 start in the Big 12 is long forgotten; the Bears (20-6, 9-4) have won 10 of 11, including a 75-69 defeat of Kansas on Jan. 23. The Jayhawks (21-5, 9-4) have won four of five since then in the loaded Big 12, including back-to-back road defeats of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State by double-digit margins.

Nevada at Utah State (8 p.m. Saturday, CBS Sports Network): The chances of a five-team contingent from the Mountain West are slipping, and the inability of Utah State (20-7, 9-5) to thrive against the rest of the top half of the league is part of the problem. Perimeter ace Steven Ashworth and the Aggies desperately need something at the top of their profile, and beating Nevada (20-6, 10-3) would provide some help on that front.

Memphis at No. 2 Houston (3 p.m. Sunday, ESPN): The visiting Tigers (20-6, 10-3 American) are at no risk of damaging their postseason hopes with a loss to league leader Houston (24-2, 12-1). Still, this is the best remaining chance for Penny Hardaway’s bunch to make an impression on the NCAA committee. A significant question for Memphis: Will guard Kendric Davis, who suffered an injured ankle Thursday against Central Florida, play against the Cougars?

