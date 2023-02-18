Robinson wins third straight Va. wrestling title, edging Westfield, Chantilly

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VIRGINIA BEACH — Robinson had three wrestlers in title matches and won all three at Saturday’s Virginia Class 6 state championship meet. It needed just about every point. For the third year in a row, the Rams captured the Class 6 team championship — thanks to Caden Smith at 106 pounds, Tristan Corbin at 138 and Robert Kucharczk, who won his match at 175 by pin to secure it.

The Rams scored 98 points to edge a balanced Westfield (96.5) and Chantilly (91.5).

Corbin also pinned Jayden Loveranes of South Lakes in the final seconds of the first period to win his title. He was in control from the start and ended the match with six seconds left in the period.

“I just wanted to go after him with my attacks,” Corbin said. “Getting the pin wasn’t that important at that point. I was ready to keep going. But when you get that close, you want to get it over with.”

While Robinson’s victory has become something of a tradition, there was also new flavor at the meet.

Just minutes after Owen Lebkisher came off the mat, he did a little quick math. Told he was the first state champ from Marshall since 1970, he smiled.

Advertisement

“That’s more than 50 years,” he said. “That’s a big deal.”

In the 157-pound title match, Lebkisher led Battlefield’s Cooper Lockhart most of the way but briefly found himself on his back late in the third period. Realizing he was near the edge of the mat, he pulled Lockhart out of bounds to avoid the pin. With less than 10 seconds left in the match, he pinned Lockhart.

As a junior last year, he had taken third place at 145 pounds. This year, he said, he just tried to stay focused on each match and “not let anything get in my head.” Lebkisher said he plans to play rugby in college, so this is to likely be his final wrestling match.

“It’s a good one to end on,” he said.

Yorktown senior Liam Gil-Swiger also won the first state title in school history, beating Langley’s Ryan Roncskevitz, 5-3, at 165 pounds.

Advertisement

Gil-Swiger recalled attending his first state meet in eighth grade and being amazed at the talent and emotion.

“I remember thinking I wanted to be like that one day,” he said. “Now I’m here, and it just feels surreal. You try to envision it, but nothing prepares you for this feeling.”

Chantilly also got two state championships, both from sophomores — Ezekiel Keel at 113 pounds and Benjamin Weader at 144.

As a freshman last year, Weader took third at 126 pounds. This year, he won the state title at 144, dominating Matox Allen of Grassfield for a 20-5 decision.

“It feels really good,” Weader said. “It feels like a little bit of revenge because it was a Grassfield guy who beat me last year. It’s not the same guy, but I liked that I got to go up against a guy from Grassfield again.”

Keel won at 113 pounds in one of the evening’s most dramatic matches. He defeated West Springfield senior Ronald Vernem, 2-0. Keel and Vernem, former teammates with the Tech Squad club team, hooked up in a tough defensive battle that was scoreless until the final seconds.

Advertisement

With Vernem in the top position in the third period, Keel said he was trying to bide his time and stay off his back. As time expired, Keel scored a quick reversal for the victory.

“I was waiting for the right moment,” Keel said. “When we got to the final seconds, I went aggressive to get the reversal. I was so excited, I couldn’t contain myself.”

Other Class 6 state champs included Isaac Hegg of Oakton at 150 pounds, Lorenzo Pellot-Vazquez of Fairfax at 190 and Tyler Stewart of Forest Park at 215. In the Class 4 meet, Luke Roberts of Loudoun County won at 144 pounds.

GiftOutline Gift Article