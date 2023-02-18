No. 7 Virginia escapes again when lowly Notre Dame misses at the buzzer

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — For a second straight game, No. 7 Virginia stumbled toward the finish line against an opponent residing in the depths of the ACC men’s basketball standings. This time, the Cavaliers escaped only when Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin clanked an uncontested three-pointer off the rim at the buzzer, allowing Virginia to secure a 57-55 win Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena and remain in first place in the conference.

“I thought it was going in, but we got lucky,” Cavaliers fifth-year guard Kihei Clark said of Goodwin’s look from the left side. “It just feels good to get a win, especially this late in the season. You appreciate those.”

Three players scored in double figures for Virginia (21-4, 13-3) in its 10th victory in 11 games. Clark led the way with 15 points; guard Armaan Franklin added 12 but shot 4 for 11 from the field, including 2 for 7 on three-pointers. Reece Beekman had 11 points and five assists.

Virginia survived despite shooting 7 for 24 (29.2 percent) on three-pointers and 36.5 percent overall while missing a half-dozen layups. A handful of its three-point tries came with virtually no defenders in the area.

Nate Laszewski had a game-high 18 points and Goodwin chipped in a dozen for the Fighting Irish (10-17, 2-14), who pushed Virginia to the wire three days after the Cavaliers edged last-place Louisville, 61-58, on the road.

“We have to finish a little better,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “... The quality of the looks appears to be okay. At times we got a little lulled into just being unsure. They did some good stuff switching some of our actions, but when you’re struggling to score, that’s not usually going to cut it, shooting the percentage we did.”

With the score tied at 40 and a little over 12 minutes left, Virginia reclaimed the lead for good thanks to a jumper by Jayden Gardner (eight points, game-high 12 rebounds), who then assisted on a Beekman three-pointer from the left side that gave the Cavaliers a 45-40 edge with 11:35 to go.

Notre Dame got back within one possession at 47-45 when Marcus Hammond sank a turnaround jumper in the lane with 8:44 to play. Virginia extended its lead to eight points a few minutes later, but Notre Dame kept within striking distance the rest of the way.

Trey Wertz gave the Fighting Irish a chance to win in the final moments. After making a free throw with three seconds left, he rebounded his intentionally missed second attempt before he passed to Goodwin for the final shot.

“It was the perfect miss,” Bennett said. “... They got the look and just missed it.”

Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s win:

Saying farewell

Notre Dame’s Mike Brey made his final appearance at John Paul Jones Arena as the coach of the Fighting Irish. He announced in January that he will leave Notre Dame at the end of this season, his 23rd at the school. Brey is the school’s career leader in wins (482) and has guided the Fighting Irish to 13 NCAA tournament appearances. He has indicated that, although he’s moving on from Notre Dame, he isn’t necessarily done coaching.

The former Duke assistant has deep ties to the D.C. area. Born in Bethesda, the 63-year-old attended DeMatha, where he played for and then coached under Morgan Wootten.

Bennett presented Brey with a bottle of Irish whiskey before the game and spoke glowingly about one of the most admired coaches in college basketball. Brey confirmed he was looking forward to sampling the parting gift later in the day.

“He’s a great spokesman for our game,” Bennett said. “The success he’s had at Notre Dame over the years is remarkable, and any man that can last in this profession [and] is faithful to the right stuff deserves to be acknowledged and recognized.”

Another milestone

Kihei Clark became Virginia’s all-time leader in assists when he delivered a pass to Gardner for a jumper that tied the score at 31 with 17:52 to play. It was the 684th assist of his career; that pushed him past John Crotty, a standout from the late 1980s and early 1990s who attended Saturday’s game.

Clark ended up with four assists to boost his career total to 685 in five seasons. The milestone came one game after Clark became the ACC’s all-time leader in wins, passing Duke’s Shane Battier.

“I told Clark hopefully it’s the last time I’ll see him,” Brey said. “I really don’t want to see him anymore. He’s the ultimate winner, man. I said, ‘You are a big-time winner, man.’ Just so impressed with his career.”

