Yorktown girls, Langley boys triumph at Va. Class 6 swim championships

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HAMPTON — Yorktown Coach Torey Ortmayer joined his girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team in a poolside huddle moments before the final event of the Virginia Class 6 championships Saturday. Ortmayer understood the gravity of the moment. The Patriots were leading by 12 points and needed a fourth-place finish to take home a state crown. A fifth-place finish, assuming a Battlefield victory, would result in a tie.

“Safe starts,” Ortmayer stressed to his team. “We don’t need to win this relay. … I just told them to go swim.”

Ortmayer’s squad did its job. The Patriots’ quartet placed third behind Battlefield and Langley in 3 minutes 30.07 seconds with their teammates cheering on from the poolside, their preseason goals realized.

The Patriots (216) finished four points ahead of Battlefield (212).

Rachel Conley started the evening off strong for Yorktown even though she had just squeaked into the final of the 200 freestyle. The junior shaved nearly four seconds off her time to place second.

“I knew going in I had a lot more in me than what I did in the prelims,” Conley said. “I knew I could get up there and race.”

The Patriots overcame a dazzling performance by Battlefield senior Camille Spink. Last year’s All-Met Swimmer of the Year clocked a 22.55 in the 50 freestyle — nearly a full second faster than the second-place finisher — and defender her 100 freestyle title from last season.

Advertisement

But Spink’s sweep of her individual events — as well as the Bobcats’ wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays — wasn’t enough to usurp one of the largest teams in the region.

Langley boys victorious

On the first day of Langley’s tryouts, Coach Meghan Overend saw the potential of her boys’ team. A group of talented freshmen had joined a strong returning cast.

“But did I think state champions from the beginning? No,” Overend said with a smile as she shook her head.

Months later, the Saxons scored 219 points and emerged victorious from the Hampton Aquaplex over second-place Robinson (184). Freshman Michael Zhou placed fifth in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke, while sophomore Hunter Zipperer took fourth in the 50 freestyle.

The Saxons faced tough competition from Robinson, Yorktown (177) and Herndon (175). They saw a Virginia state record go down in the first event of the evening when Herndon’s Noah Dyer, Kim-Long Nguyen, Rian Graham and Liam Rayson clocked a 1:30.74 in the 200 medley relay.

Advertisement

After touching first in prelims of the 200 medley relay Saturday, Herndon’s boys knew they could go faster. The team was being safe, Dyer said, waiting fractions of a second too long on the relay transitions for fear of being disqualified.

“We definitely had it in mind that we wanted to go for that record after the prelim swim,” Dyer said. “We knew we had a lot of room to improve.”

The Hornets broke the record but the Saxons got the last laugh, hoisting the VHSL trophy above their heads at the conclusion of the meet.

GiftOutline Gift Article