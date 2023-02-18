Zemen Sium leads Washington Latin to dominant DCSAA wrestling title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Latin entered this season with much of its roster being first-year wrestlers. A notable exception: Zemen Sium, last year’s 126-pound D.C. champion who had completed an undefeated season. Early last summer, Sium bent his knee backwards while practicing. He quickly recovered but later tore his left UCL, which kept him sidelined for three months. He sought answers about dealing with injuries from Helen Maroulis, a Magruder alum and gold medalist.

“She said, ‘It’s sad, but after injuries, that’s when people show their biggest progression,’ ” Sium recalled. “I kind of held to that … and was hoping and praying I could make it to the state championships without another injury.”

Sium, the Lions’ captain who brought the program its first individual title last year, easily pinned Bell’s Maycol Olivares in the 126-pound bout of the D.C. State Athletic Association championships Saturday at St. Albans, where he was voted most outstanding wrestler for the second straight year. It capped a 16-1 senior year — he lost his first match of the season — and an even bigger achievement for the young program.

With 156 points, the Lions pulled away from Jackson-Reed (133) for the team title at the meet consisting of eight public and charter schools.

The independent schools held their own championship simultaneously at Gonzaga, which the Eagles won by more than 100 points. In order to qualify for next week’s National Preps in Upper Marlboro, D.C. private schools could not compete in their state championship.

“That was a major shortcoming of this year in the wrestling season and that we hope to fix by next year,” said Washington Latin Coach Rickey Torrence, who expressed the desire to build his program to the level where it can consistently compete against programs such as Gonzaga.

The D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association also hosted its first wrestling championship in 30 years on Tuesday, which featured all the schools at Saturday’s meet, except Latin. The Tigers (188 points) beat host H.D. Woodson (184) and Bell (156) to claim that title.

In 2018, Max Meltzer, the chairman of Beat the Streets D.C., realized that Wilson, now Jackson-Reed, was only allowed to compete with the D.C. private schools in their state championship because it operated as a club program. A Silver Spring native who became a private schools state champion at Bullis, Meltzer didn’t see a reason why a sport as simple as wrestling hadn’t been in these public schools for so long and led efforts to bring the sport back.

“This is a great, crowning achievement to have our first city championship, but there’s more work to be done," Meltzer said. “We can have more kids here, more programs; we’re constantly figuring out how to improve the product here and impact more kids.”

Washington Latin freshmen Jackson Trinca (106 pounds) and Preston Olander (132) joined Sium in the first-place spot on the podium Saturday. Olander has been competing at the club level since he was 4 and became practice partners with Sium.

“He’s a bit better than me,” Olander said. “If you want to improve, you’ve always got to be wrestling people better than you. That’s why Zemen has been so great.”

Other champions include Jamari Myers (H.D. Woodson), Duncan Stadler (Jackson-Reed), Kavon Hill (Bell), Brayden Black (Jackson-Reed), Alexander Ouzts (Jackson-Reed), Kenai Rivera (Bell), Jesse Corn (Jackson-Reed), Samuel Lusinga (H.D. Woodson), Casey Wood (Jackson-Reed), Randy Fleming (Dunbar) and Perryellis Spriggs (Dunbar).

