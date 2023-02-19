The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Daytona 500 live updates NASCAR’s crown jewel event opens another season of racing

The Daytona 500 kicks off the NASCAR season Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NASCAR’s Cup Series opens a new regular season Sunday afternoon with the 65th running of the Daytona 500. “The Great American Race” is annually the biggest event on the calendar, and a star-studded lineup is set to be on the track at Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the race.

  • Austin Cindric was the surprise winner as a Cup Series rookie last year, and he will aim to join Denny Hamlin (2019-20) as the only defending champion to win the Daytona 500 this century. Hamlin, a three-time winner, is among the favorites in this year’s race along with Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.
  • Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is in the lineup for the first time since he retired from full-time racing in 2020. Motocross star Travis Pastrana qualified for the race for the first time, a remarkable feat for a relatively inexperienced stock car driver.
  • Alex Bowman won his third career Daytona 500 pole in Wednesday’s qualifying. The last driver to win the race from pole position was Dale Jarrett in 2000.
Austin Cindric was the surprise winner as a Cup Series rookie last year, and he will aim to join Denny Hamlin (2019-20) as the only defending champion to win the Daytona 500 this century. Hamlin, a three-time winner, is among the favorites in this year’s race along with Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.
Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is in the lineup for the first time since he retired from full-time racing in 2020. Motocross star Travis Pastrana qualified for the race for the first time, a remarkable feat for a relatively inexperienced stock car driver.
Alex Bowman won his third career Daytona 500 pole in Wednesday’s qualifying. The last driver to win the race from pole position was Dale Jarrett in 2000.

