D.C. United agrees to trade forward Miguel Berry to Atlanta for cash

Less than a week before the MLS season opener, D.C. United on Sunday agreed to trade reserve forward Miguel Berry to Atlanta for financial considerations, three people familiar with the deal said. United, which debuts Saturday at Audi Field against Toronto FC, will receive $250,000 in general allocation money and a percentage of any fee obtained by Atlanta through a future transfer of Berry abroad.

Berry, 25, did not score in 14 regular season appearances (eight starts) for United, which finished with the fewest points in MLS. United had acquired him midseason from Columbus for $225,000 in general allocation money. It’s unclear whether he met thresholds that would have sent another $100,000 to the Crew.

Berry, who scored eight goals for Columbus in 2021, is entering the last year of his MLS contract, which paid $120,000 last season. He had sought a long-term pact to remain in Washington but nothing materialized.

Berry figured to back up United striker Christian Benteke, one of three Designated Players expected to start in the attack. Taxi Fountas and Mateusz Klich are the others.

Nigel Robertha, who missed United’s preseason matches with a broken wrist, and Ted Ku-DiPietro, a second-year homegrown signing who had a productive preseason, are also in the mix. United is also high on Kristian Fletcher, a 17-year-old homegrown entering his first pro season.

Coach Wayne Rooney has hinted at adding another player or two before the MLS transfer window closes April 24, but has not said whether a forward is on his radar.

Midfielder Ravel Morrison, who arrived with Rooney from Derby County last summer, is not expected to remain with the club much longer, two people close to the team said. United could end up buying out his guaranteed contract, estimated at $850,000.

