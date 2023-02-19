Josiah Gray and the Nationals think he has made all the right moves

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Josiah Gray’s first official bullpen session of spring training wasn’t drastically different. The Washington Nationals right-hander began his delivery with his glove at his belt, started his windup, kicked his leg and delivered toward catcher Israel Pineda around 25 times. But to those who watched, there was a slight change.

Gray was more in line with the catcher when he finished his delivery, an intentional correction that he focused on during the offseason. At times last season, Gray would miss his location significantly east and west of the plate because he wasn’t consistent with his mechanics.

“He really took it to heart to work on his flexibility and his hips,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “That helped him out a lot. He says he feels a lot more mobile and agile, so he doesn’t have to get so rotational. His direction is way better.”

Gray, 25, will enter his second full season in the majors looking to correct not only his mechanics but other parts of his repertoire that led to ups and downs last year. He had success with his slider and curveball, but his fastball left a lot to be desired. And when the season was over, he had a 5.02 ERA and had surrendered the most home runs in the majors (38) and the most walks (66) in the National League.

Gray trained in New York before coming back to Florida to work on his hip mobility, pitch mix and pitch sequencing in hopes of attacking hitters more effectively. Martinez has said that one of the downsides of last year’s shortened spring training was that the coaching staff didn’t get a chance to work with some of the new players for as long as the team wanted.

Now, with a full six-week camp, Gray and pitching coach Jim Hickey will have the chance to test out some adjustments. During his bullpen session, Gray would step off the mound and look at an iPad with Hickey and assistant video and technology coordinator Dominic Merlino to view data from Trackman, which uses cameras and radar to measure metrics such as spin rate and location.

An uncommon aspect of Gray’s delivery is his open-footed landing. He wasn’t intentionally doing it, and early in his pro career he wondered why his delivery varied from that of other pitchers.

Gray learned in 2019 while in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ system that his unusual footing is a result of his hips forcing him to land that way. He can’t change his anatomy, but he did work on exercises to improve his hip mobility, as well as breathing exercises to open up his diaphragm.

“The delivery is so unique, it comes down to how you set up and where you’re distributing your force, where you’re distributing energy,” Gray said. “I think I was a bit straighter. I haven’t looked at any video. … But from the feedback I got, it seems like everyone is on the same page. That’s all you can ask for, for now.”

Gray has spent the first few days of spring training incorporating the offseason exercises into his routine. The hope is that any adjustments to his mechanics will allow him to be more deceptive.

His slider and curveball were effective swing-and-miss pitches, with whiff percentages of 38 and 32.2 percent, respectively, per Baseball Savant. But Gray’s fastball, which was his bread-and-butter pitch during his rise to the majors, was his worst pitch a year ago. Batters hit .304 against it, and 24 of those MLB-worst 38 homers came off it.

“It was the pitch that got me to where I’m at, but then my past two years in the big leagues it just wasn’t what it was in the minor leagues,” Gray said of his fastball. “For whatever reason that is, you have to adjust on the fly. I wish in 2021 I had a little bit more time in the minor leagues to sort of iron that out. Unfortunately, I did not. But I think last year was definitely a reality check.”

Gray had flashes of success with his sinker toward the end of the season, and he plans to mix in the change-up Martinez implored him to add last year. And heading into this season, there’s less weight on his shoulders.

A year ago, Gray was the young pitcher Nationals fans were pinning their hopes on amid the team’s rebuild. The rest of the rotation featured veterans or players who filled in out of necessity after injuries. Gray understood the magnitude of the expectations given that he was acquired in a deal that sent stars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers.

With Cade Cavalli and MacKenzie Gore also in the rotation, this year’s expectations can be spread out among the young starters. But Gray isn’t shying away from the attention. In fact, he welcomes it.

“I wouldn’t say I want to deflect that attention elsewhere,” he said. “I’m ready for it. I’m prepared for it. Davey might have mentioned — this is going to be the year where I announce that I’m here and I’m ready to stay.”

